UK Labor MP suspended for saying Jews are not racist





Diane Abbott, 69-year-old British Labor MP and Jeremy Corbyn’s former shadow Home Secretary, was suspended after claiming in a letter published in The Observer that Jews are not subject to racism.

Abbott issued a statement after her letter was backlashed, claiming it was an early draft that she did not intend to send and that she distanced herself from the comments.

My statement pic.twitter.com/Wu2h4nNOvN

— Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) April 23, 2023 Letter from Diane Abbott

In Abbott’s letter, she claims that Jews, Irish, and travelers “experience prejudice akin to racism” and that the two words are often used interchangeably.

Abbott continued, “It’s true that many types of white people with differences, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not subject to racism for life.”

“In pre-civil rights America, Irish, Jews, and travelers did not have to sit in the back of the bus.”

British Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn applauds after a speech by Labor MP and Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott at the Labor Party’s annual meeting in Brighton, England, on September 22, 2019. (Credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

“In apartheid South Africa, these groups could vote. And at the height of slavery there were no white people who looked like they were tied to slave ships.”

Reply to Abbot’s comment

A Labor spokesperson said the party “completely condemns these comments” and said they were “very offensive and wrong”.

The spokesperson explained that Abbott would be allowed to sit as an independent MP pending a Labor investigation into her comments.

According to Daily Star journalist Adam Cailler, several members of Congress complained about Abbott’s comments and the accompanying apologies.

NEW: I’ve heard that several Labor MPs have spoken directly to Keir Starmer to express their anger over Diane Abbot’s letter and “apology.” The words “withdraw the whip” and “stop” were used.

— Adam Cailler (@acailler) April 23, 2023

Labor Party Against Anti-Semitism (LAAS) spokeswoman Fiona Sharp issued a statement saying Abbott’s letter was unacceptable.

Sharp added that the letter “tried to reduce to mere prejudice the racism Jews faced when six million Jews were systematically slaughtered in Europe.”

Sharpe added, “In Britain today, one in five Jews have been attacked racist…”.

Sharpe concluded the statement, writing, “Ms. Abbott is either miserably misinformed or knowingly biased. Neither should be accepted.”

Statement from Labor Party spokesperson @SharpFiona against anti-Semitism in a letter sent to the Observer today by @HackneyAbbott. Calling on @Keir_Starmer to remove the whip. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/12vN90mKHe

— LAAS (@LabourAgainstAS) April 23, 2023

British politicians condemned her comments in the letter. “Jews should wake up and see a Labor MP inadvertently spit out hateful anti-Semitism,” Jewish Energy Minister Grant Sharpes tweeted.

Corbyn himself was suspended and blocked from running as a Labor Party candidate in the next general election expected next year after claiming that anti-Semitism within the party during his leadership was “dramatically exaggerated” for political reasons.

Britain’s Equality Watch said earlier this year that Labor had made enough changes in the past two years to combat anti-Semitism.

Abbott and the Labor Party’s previous anti-Semitic case

Abbott has come under fire in the past after appearing on the BBC television show Question Time, describing the traditional Jewish clothing worn by observant Jews as a “costume”.

The Labor Party has also been accused of anti-Semitism. The party was led by Jeremy Corbyn, who had previously been accused of allowing and producing antisemitism.

As previously reported by the Jerusalem Post, Corbyn was unable to serve as a member of parliament in January 2022 as a member of the Labor Party. and former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

Corbyn also expressed support for the Labor Party conference, which argued that anti-Semitism against Jews was privileged over other forms of racism, The Jewish Chronicle reported.

Also, as the Post reported, in May 2016 Cameron asked Corbyn four times during parliamentary inquiry times to withdraw his favorable remarks about Hamas and Hezbollah. Cameron said: He should stand up and say they are not his friends.” Corbyn avoided a direct apology for his pro-terrorism comments.

Manfred Gerstenfeld, Ilanit Chernick, and Hannah Gal contributed to this report.

