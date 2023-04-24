Putin struggles to keep the narratives used to justify war, Britain says.





Britain’s Ministry of Defense (Mod) said Russia was struggling to uphold the narrative that the conflict in Ukraine was similar to the Soviets fighting the Nazis in World War II.

President Vladimir Putin has consistently said he wants to de-Nazi Ukraine ahead of an invasion of his country in February last year.

Putin, aided by state media, has tapped into the memory of World War II, which is central to Russian national identity.

However, in a recent information update on Saturday, the MoD said: The Russian state struggles to be consistent in the core narrative it uses to justify the war in Ukraine. .

The state media, which said it was for safety reasons to cancel this year’s Immortal Regiment Great Patriotic War commemorative march, said it was false.

The defense ministry said the real reason the event was canceled was that Russian authorities were increasingly concerned that attendees would highlight the rising death toll from the war.

The update added that Wagner group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had asked if there were Nazis in Ukraine.

The military contractor now has thousands of soldiers in Ukraine and has previously been accused of human rights abuses in Ukraine as well as Syria, Libya, Central African Republic, Sudan, Mali and Mozambique.

Added MoD update: Authorities continued their attempts to unite the Russian public around polarized myths about the 1940s.

This handout photo released by Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov’s Telegram channel shows the location of the crater after the explosion in Belgorod, Russia.

(Telegram channel of the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov)

On April 12, 2023, state news agency RIA Novosti reported unique documents from the FSB archives suggesting that the Nazis killed 22,000 Polish nationals in the 1940 Katyn massacre.

In reality, the FSB’s predecessor, the NKVD, was in charge. The Russian State Duma officially accused Joseph Stalin of ordering the killings in 2010.

Thousands of people were evacuated from a Russian town near the Ukrainian border on Saturday after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian jet this week set off a powerful blast, authorities said.

A bomb that exploded late Thursday night shook parts of Belgorod, leaving a large crater and injuring three people.

The Russian defense ministry was quick to admit that a weapon accidentally dropped by one of its own Su-34 bombers caused the explosion.

Belgorod provincial governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Saturday that sappers investigating the blast site found explosives in the immediate vicinity of a residential building and decided to blow it up.

Additional reporting by agency

