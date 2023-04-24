Moscow vows retaliation after claiming US denies Russian journalists visas for Lavrov’s UN visit





Polling stations closed following a paltry turnout in extraordinary local elections in four ethnically Serb-majority northern Kosovo municipalities, where local mayors resigned in November 2022 in protest over a cross-border dispute over vehicle registrations .

The Central Election Commission said on April 23 that preliminary results indicated that Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s Vetevendosje (Self-determination) party had won the mayoral races in North Mitrovica and Leposavic, while the opposition Democratic Party had organized shopping in Zvecan and Zubin Potok.

Turnout, as expected, was low as the Kosovo Serbs’ dominant party, Srpska Lista (Serbian List), which enjoys the support of the neighboring Serbian government, announced it was boycotting the votes.

There are approximately 45,000 eligible voters to elect new mayors in North Mitrovica, Leposavic, Zvecan and Zubin Potok, as well as municipal assemblies in Zvecan and Leposavic.

After the polls closed, election officials said only 1,567 people cast ballots, representing a turnout of 3.5% of eligible citizens.

RFE/RL correspondents reported that the only ballots cast were in places where ethnic Albanians lived.

Milan Radoicic, vice-president of the Serbian List, said after the vote that “those who think that with 1 or 2% of the votes they can lead the municipalities of the north, I must say that the Serbian people will never allow them to do this.”

A former chairwoman of Kosovo’s Central Election Commission, Valdete Daka, told RFE/RL that as long as proper procedures are followed, the low number of votes will likely lead to mayoral seats being filled, but not necessarily an end to the problems. premises.

Daka said the “non-presentation in the elections” was essentially “a message to the government of Kosovo that it will not accept the leaders who emerge from these elections”.

“With this absence in the elections, the Serbs send the message to the Kosovo government that they will not accept the leaders who come out of these elections,” Daka said.

All voting regions maintain close ties with Belgrade.

Fifteen years after the former predominantly Albanian province declared independence from Serbia, Belgrade continues to oppose recognition of Kosovo’s independence.

Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo continue to rely heavily on the support of Serbia and nationalist President Aleksandar Vucic.

The Serbian List Party has demanded the formation of an association of Serbian municipalities, as the Kosovo government promised the international community ten years ago, and the withdrawal of special Kosovo police units from the north from the country.

A total of 10 candidates were in the running for the mayoral positions, of which only one – independent candidate Sladjana Pantovic in Zvecan – is an ethnic Serb. Pantovic was the rare exception among Serbs, heading to the polls around 8 a.m.

Pantovic got only five votes, or 2.6%.

Another ethnic Serb candidate, Aleksandar Jablanovic of the Party of Kosovo Serbs, pulled out of the Leposavic race three days ago, saying there were no “adequate conditions” to vote.

All of the remaining candidates were ethnic Albanians from the Mitrovica Civic Initiative, the Democratic Party of Kosovo and the Kurti Self-Determination Movement.

Kosovo’s Central Election Commission had to organize alternative polling stations for the April 23 vote, as schools that normally host the vote in northern Kosovo operate under the so-called parallel system run by Serbian leaders.

Ethnic Serbs constitute approximately 1-2% of Kosovo’s population of approximately 2 million people.

Kurti this week accused Belgrade of intimidating northern Serbs to discourage them from taking part in the elections.

Vucic alleged on April 22 that Kosovar authorities were effectively staging “an occupation” of the north after the elections.

The four northern municipalities have been without mayors since November, when Serbs largely loyal to Belgrade resigned their posts due to the Kosovo government’s threat to impose a local registration requirement for all vehicles.

The vote took place in 19 polling stations, 12 of which were organized by the Kosovo authorities in the last days before the vote.

Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani and the partially recognized country’s Central Election Commission have urged citizens in the north to exercise their right to vote.

The international community also expressed regret over the Serb boycott and urged all parties to exercise restraint.

After the election, the U.S. Embassy in Pristina said, “We recognize the efforts of Kosovar election officials to make polling stations available to citizens wishing to exercise their right to vote, while minimizing the potential voltage”.

“We also express our appreciation for the professionalism of the Kosovo Police, the EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX) and KFOR in ensuring a secure environment for the elections.”

Kosovo remains blocked by numerous multinational organizations due to Serbian and Russian opposition to recognition, although there have recently been signs of a possible breakthrough in EU-mediated talks.

The European Parliament on April 18 approved a decision on visa liberalization that will allow citizens of Kosovo to travel to most European countries without a visa by January 2024 at the latest. It is the last country in the Western Balkans to obtain such a status.

US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier told RFE/RL’s Balkan Service on April 21 that the citizens of northern Kosovo and all political parties “have a responsibility to respect the democratic process, recognizing that they all have had the opportunity to register and participate”.

