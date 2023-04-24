30 states in the northern United States will be able to see the Northern Lights tonight. Here is where.





It could be a colorful night sky for more than half a million people in the northern United States, as the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, could make an appearance in more than half the country.

According to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, the chance to see the dazzling display comes after the sun had a solar flare on Friday that was directed toward Earth. As a result, 30 states will have the chance to see the Northern Lights, stretching from Washington to Maine and as far south as Kansas, according to Space Weather Watch, as long as weather conditions permit.

“Overall, you can anticipate good conditions for auroral displays,” EarthSky said.

An Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, is seen in the night sky Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash.

ALASKA: A glowing spiral resembling a portal to a new galaxy dazzles in the Alaskan night sky

FEBRUARY: The Northern Lights made a rare appearance in Colorado, igniting the sky

Geomagnetic storm watch

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm watch through Sunday evening, with a chance that a G3 (strong) develops later tonight.

The center has a five-level geomagnetic storm scale, with G1 storms considered minor and G5s considered extreme. A G2 storm typically occurs 360 days every 11 years, according to the center.

Where will the Northern Lights appear?

The Northern Lights can be seen in 30 states, depending on weather conditions like cloud cover.

“Aurora sightings are likely over the United States tonight as Earth is impacted by a strong solar storm. The most favorable cloud conditions appear to be over the Midwest, Plains, and parts of the Great Lakes and less favorable conditions in the northeast and northwest,” says Space Watch.

Here are the states where it will be possible to see the Northern Lights on Sunday evening:

Washington

Oregon

Idaho

Montana

Wyoming

Utah

Colorado

North Dakota

South Dakota

Nebraska

Kansas

Minnesota

Iowa

Missouri

Wisconsin

Illinois

Michigan

Indiana

Ohio

Kentucky

West Virginia

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

new York

Massachusetts

Connecticut

Rhode Island

Vermont

New Hampshire

Maine

The story continues

It’s possible the auroras were also seen in northern California and Texas.

“Chance of auroras as far south as California, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Alabama, etc. if storms continue in intensity through tonight, otherwise a much of the United States should still have a chance to see something,” Space Weather Watch said.

When will the Northern Lights appear?

NOAA says the best time to see the Northern Lights is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. Around this time, authorities advise people to move away from city lights to see the Northern Lights.

Recent Northern Lights exposures

The chance to see the Northern Lights in several states comes a month after they shone across the northern US night sky, with people in several states snapping photos of the display.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Northern Lights could be seen in 30 US states on Sunday. Here is where.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/18-northern-us-states-able-165804133.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos