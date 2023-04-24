Ironically, US and Taliban aligned in fight against ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan: report





Afghanistan has become a haven for IS terrorists since the US’s hasty withdrawal in 2021, but the US has found the new Taliban government an unlikely ally in the fight against the jihadists, report says .

The Taliban, an Islamic fundamentalist group that took power after the withdrawal, fought against the advances of Islamic State-Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K, a senior US defense official said at the Washington Post.

Dueling groups of religious fanatics are openly at war with each other, the official said.

Islamic State attacked ethnic minorities and government institutions, while the Taliban retaliated by hitting Islamic State hideouts.

“I would never say that we mortgaged our counterterrorism to a group like the Taliban, but it is a fact that operationally they put pressure on ISIS-K,” the official told Washington. Post. “In a strange world, we have mutually beneficial goals out there.”

The defense official’s comments came in response to a leaked Pentagon assessment that Islamic State terrorists are again using Afghanistan as a staging ground for plots against America, Europe and the United States. Asia, the newspaper said.

The report describes the resurrected threat as a growing security problem.

Afghanistan once again became a playground for terror plots after the US withdrew in August 2021, according to a leaked Pentagon report. AFP via Getty Images

US intelligence findings listed specific plans to target churches, embassies, business centers and the World Cup soccer tournament.

Pentagon officials were aware of nine plots coordinated by ISIS in December and said the number had risen to 15 by February.

The White House declined to verify the authenticity of the assessment, although it was labeled top secret and bore the Department of Defense organizations logo.

The classified documents were allegedly posted online as part of a larger leak by Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeria, who federal authorities say shared them with friends on a private Discord server.

Jack Teixeira, 21, has been arrested by the FBI for his alleged involvement in leaking classified documents online. via REUTERS

Current and former U.S. officials told the Washington Post that the leaked reports reinforce earlier warnings that terrorist cells could be reviving in Afghanistan.

The Biden administration defended its record on counterterrorism in a statement to the newspaper.

The United States “maintains the capability to remove terrorists from the battlefield without a permanent troop presence on the ground,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson told The Washington Post.

As evidence, Watson cited a US special operations raid in Somalia that killed Bilal al-Sudani, an Islamic State leader.

The Taliban acted as a check on ISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate. Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images The White House declined to authenticate the leaked documents, which described the threat as a growing security concern. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The defeat of the self-proclaimed Islamic Caliphate by the United States in 2019 has further complicated the mission of the Islamic State. He can no longer find safe places to operate from, according to the leaked documents.

A senior US defense official told the Washington Post that the number of Islamic State plots has historically fluctuated. Many never happen.

“We see a lot of talk and not a lot of action at this point,” the official said.

