The Aurora Borealis Could Be Visible in the United States on Sunday, Monday: Here’s Where





(NEXSTAR) – Residents living in more than a dozen US states have a chance to see the Northern Lights on Sunday thanks to recent activity on the Sun.

A coronal mass ejection and minor solar flare occurred Friday night, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. As well as triggering a geomagnetic storm watch through Monday, solar activity means the Northern Lights will be visible as far south as Nebraska and Iowa.

Coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, are explosions of plasma and magnetic material from the Sun that can reach Earth in as little as 15 to 18 hours, NOAA explains. Slower CMEs, like the one seen on Friday, can take days to affect us.

While solar flares and CMEs (which can occur at the same time) can impact navigation, communication, and radio signals on Earth, CMEs are capable of creating a stunning spectacle in the night sky. According to NASA, CMEs can create currents in Earth’s magnetic fields that send particles to the North and South Poles. When these particles interact with oxygen and nitrogen, they can create auroras.

Why do we see the Northern Lights more often than before?

“When we see the glowing aurora, we witness a billion individual collisions [between the particles and atoms and molecules]illuminating Earth’s magnetic field lines,” NASA writes.

Are you going to see the Northern Lights?

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center predicts a calm to moderate aurora for many northern states Sunday evening.

While Canada and Alaska are expected to have the best views, Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota could also see the Northern Lights on Sunday evening. Parts of Idaho, Wisconsin, Oregon, Wyoming, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine may also do so.

Aurora forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. CT. (NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)

The best viewing conditions will be between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service office in Bismark, North Dakota. You’ll also want to stay away from city lights, which can drown out the Northern Lights.

Viewing is expected to decline Monday night, with only the northernmost parts of some states — Washington, Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota — expected to have a low chance of seeing the aurora.

This is just the latest set of aurora borealis to be seen in the northern United States this year. This is thanks to the sun flipping its magnetic poles, an activity it does over an 11-year period.

These are the deadliest national parks in the Americas: data

We were right in the middle of that transition right now, we were getting close to it. When we reach the middle, we call it solar maximum. That’s when we have the most sunspots, that’s when we have the most flares and flares, NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center program coordinator Bill Murtagh told Nexstar’s WROC .

CMEs are often observed during this process, which has contributed to the recent aurora borealis. The stronger these CMEs are, Murtagh says, the more the Northern Lights are visible to the south.

If you missed the activity a few weeks, last week and a few weeks ago, just know that we are preparing for solar maximum, we were expecting it to happen between 2024 and 25, so basically stay tuned. Listen, there’s more to come, Murtagh said.

