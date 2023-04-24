Urgent alert test UK: Government reveals why phone users received alerts at different times.





Instantaneous emergency alert testing begins at the London Marathon.

Get free morning headline emails on news from reporters around the worldSign up for free morning headline emails

Millions of people across the UK took the first national test of the government’s new emergency alert system on Sunday.

The alarm was supposed to go out at 3pm, but some users reported receiving the message a minute or so early.

Others have said that their phones are not displaying messages or making no sound.

The Independent understands that this happened because the alerts had to go through different infrastructure used by mobile operators that don’t all operate at the same speed.

Government sources said they always expected around 3:00 p.m.

Among the customers who reported that they did not receive the communication test, there were also three mobile communication network customers.

The company said in a statement it was aware that many customers had not been warned and was working with the government to prevent this in the future.

The Cabinet Office said it would review the results of UK-wide tests of the new emergency alert system.

Key Points Show Latest Update 1682268058Government Reveals Why Phone Users Received Alarms At Different Times

The Independent understands that this happened because the alerts had to go through different infrastructure used by mobile operators that don’t all operate at the same speed.

Government sources said they always expected around 3:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, some Britons said they had been alerted after 3pm, while others said they hadn’t received one at all.

Among the customers who reported that they did not receive the communication test, there were also three mobile communication network customers.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the company said it was aware that many customers had not been warned and was working with the government to prevent this in the future.

The Cabinet Office said it would review the results of UK-wide tests of the new emergency alert system.

Martha McHardy Apr 23 2023 17:40

1682316009Why Support Groups Ask Victims Of Domestic Violence To Turn Off Alerts

The National Center for Domestic Violence (NCDV) has warned people with hidden second phones to turn off the alert to avoid revealing the location of the device.

NCDV’s Sharon Bryan said:

These siren tests can unexpectedly reveal their presence to abusers, with disastrous results.

The government said it was actively working with organizations to ensure that vulnerable women and girls are not negatively impacted by the introduction of the emergency alert.

National Police Chiefs Council Deputy Commissioner Owen Weatherill said, “Together with our partners, we will continue to listen carefully to public feedback and ensure that the use of emergency alerts has a positive impact.

(dad)

Sravasti Dasgupta 24 Apr 2023 07:00

1682312419How to Turn Off Emergency Alerts on iPhone and Android

Concerns have been raised that the new emergency alert system may actually endanger some people.

For example, people at risk of domestic violence or sexual abuse may have hidden phones, and a loud alert may draw attention to such devices.

Anyone at risk can quickly and easily turn off the feature. It’s very important to note that the switch to turn off both test notifications and real notifications is the same.

This means that it is also easy to turn the feature off and back on again.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and type emergency notifications into the search bar. You will then see options to turn off Critical and Critical Alerts.

On your Android device, go to the Settings app once again and search for emergency notifications.

The wording on the switch may vary slightly depending on which version you have, but it’s usually something like an emergency alert and has an option to turn it off.

Devices that are powered off, connected to WiFi only, or using 2G or 3G networks will not receive alerts.

It also requires an up-to-date operating system, but all devices that have received updates in the last few years should be compatible.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sravasti Dasgupta 24 Apr 2023 06:00

1682308859Awkward Moments BBC News Leader Interview Emergency Alert Test Stopped Live

The BBC newsreader had to contend with the government’s 10-second emergency alert test that started midway through the interview.

Sravasti Dasgupta 24 Apr 2023 05:00

1682305390Why does an emergency notification appear on my phone and what is it for?

Millions of phones across the UK siren on Sunday as part of a test of the new national emergency alert system.

The loud alarm is planned to go off at 3pm on all devices using 4G and 5G networks in the UK.

The alert sounded for 10 seconds and displayed a message informing the phone user that no action was required in response to the test.

Here’s everything you need to know about emergency alerts on your phone.

Sravasti Dasgupta 24 Apr 2023 04:03

1682298002ICYMI: Emergency Government Alert issued across UK amid delayed reports

Emergency government alert issued across UK over delayed reporting

Martha McCardy Apr 24, 2023 02:00

1682294402Government Announcement Statement After First Emergency Alert Test

The government made a statement today after millions of people across the country took the first national test of the government’s new emergency alert system.

A UK government spokesperson said:

We are working with mobile network operators to review the results and lessons learned.

Martha McCardy Apr 24, 2023 01:00

1682290800Watch: The moment the emergency alert test begins at the London Marathon

Instantaneous emergency alert testing begins at the London Marathon.

Martha Macchardy Apr 24, 2023 00:00

1682287208Voices: As a survivor of domestic violence, I explain why government emergency alerts are a threat.

I know that the abuser stopped me from using my phone, and if he caught me using my secret phone, there would be serious consequences.

Martha McHardy Apr 23 2023 23:00

Review published in 1682283608 Emergency Alert System

On the 24th, it was decided to investigate why some mobile phones failed to pass the national disaster warning system test.

The Cabinet Office said most compatible phones had been alerted as part of the largest open communications exercise ever conducted in the UK.

However, the ministry said it was aware that 10-second alarms and message notifications were not delivered to some mobile phones.

Among the customers who reported that they did not receive the communication test, there were also three mobile communication network customers.

The network provider said it would work with the UK government to understand what happened.

Martha McHardy Apr 23 2023 22:00

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/emergency-alert-test-uk-time-sound-opt-out-b2325127.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos