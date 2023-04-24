Unprepared for a long war, the US Army Under Gun to make more ammo





SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) One of the most important munitions from the Ukrainian war comes from a historic factory in this city built by coal barons, where tons of steel rods are brought by train to be forged in artillery shells that Kiev cannot get. enough and that the United States cannot produce fast enough.

The Scranton Army Munitions Plant is at the forefront of a multi-billion dollar Pentagon plan to modernize and ramp up its production of munitions and equipment not just to support Ukraine , but also to prepare for a potential conflict with China.

But it is one of only two sites in the United States that manufacture the steel bodies of the critical 155mm howitzer shells that the United States is rushing to Ukraine to help in its uphill struggle to repel the Russian invasion in the largest-scale war in Europe since World War II.

The invasion of Ukraine revealed that the American stockpile of 155mm shells and those of European allies were unprepared to sustain a major and ongoing conventional ground war, forcing them to scramble to bolster production. Dwindling supply has alarmed US military planners, and the military now plans to spend billions on munitions factories across the country in what it calls its most significant transformation in 40 years.

It may not be easy to adapt: ​​virtually every square yard of the Scranton factory’s red brick factory buildings, first built more than a century ago as locomotive repair depot, is used as the military frees up space, expands production to private factories, and assembles new supplies. Chains.

There are some things that officials at the military and the Scranton factory won’t reveal, including where they get the steel for the shells and exactly how many extra rounds that factory can produce.

That’s what Russia wants to know, said Justine Barati of the US Army’s Joint Ordnance Command.

So far, the United States has supplied over $35 billion worth of weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

The 155mm shell is one of the most frequently requested and supplied items, which also includes air defense systems, long-range missiles and tanks.

The shells, used in howitzer systems, are essential in Ukrainian combat because they allow the Ukrainians to hit Russian targets up to 32 kilometers away with high-explosive ammunition.

Unfortunately, we understand that production is very limited and it’s been more than a year of war, Ukrainian Congresswoman Oleksandra Ustinova said Monday at a German Marshall Fund media roundtable in Washington. But unfortunately we are very dependent on the 155.

The military is spending about $1.5 billion to increase production of 155mm rounds from 14,000 a month before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to more than 85,000 a month by 2028, it said. U.S. Army Undersecretary Gabe Camarillo at a symposium last month.

Already, the US military has given Ukraine more than 1.5 million 155mm rounds, according to army figures.

But even with higher production rates in the short term, the United States cannot replenish its stockpile or catch up with the rate of use in Ukraine, where officials estimate the Ukrainian military is firing 6,000 to 8,000 shells. per day. In other words, two days’ worth of shells fired by Ukraine equals the monthly pre-war production figure of the United States.

It could become a crisis. With the front line now mostly stationary, artillery has become the most important combat weapon, according to a January report from the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Currently, metal bodies for 155mm shells are manufactured at the Army’s Scranton plant, operated by General Dynamics, and at a plant owned by General Dynamics in the nearby town of Wilkes-Barre, officials said.

Combined, the factories are under contract for 24,000 shells a month, with an additional $217 million mission order from the military to further increase production, although officials do not say how many more 155mm shells are wanted by the mission order.

The Russians are firing 40,000 shells a day, said Ustinova, who sits on Ukraine’s wartime monitoring committee.

So they were doing five times less than them and trying to maintain it. But if we don’t start the production lines, if you don’t warm them up, that’s going to be a huge problem, Ustinova said.

The obstacles the United States faces in increasing production can be seen at the Scranton plant.

The factory built for the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad just after 1900, when the city was a rising coal and railroad powerhouse, has produced large-caliber munitions for the military since the Korean War.

But the buildings are listed on the National Historic Register of Historic Places, which limits how the military can alter the structures.

Inside, the floor is cluttered with piles of shells, disused equipment and production lines where robotic arms, saws, presses and other machines cut, heat, forge, temper, pressure test , wash and paint the shells.

The factory is in the midst of $120 million modernization plans and the military hopes to open a new production line there by 2025.

Still, clearing space for it has been a complicated task as the military adds new machinery to make existing lines more efficient.

There’s a lot going on, said Richard Hansen, the army commanders’ representative at the plant.

Meanwhile, the military is expanding supply chains for metal shell parts, explosive filler, shell-firing charges and fuses, and purchasing the massive machines that do the work.

The Army has new contracts with factories in Texas and Canada to make 155mm shells, said Douglas Bush, assistant secretary of the Army and its top arms buyer. The United States is also looking to allies overseas to boost production, Bush said.

After the shells are completed in Scranton, they are shipped to the Army of Iowa Munitions Plant, where they are packed with explosives, fitted with fuses, and boxed for final delivery.

The Scranton plant is ill-suited to this task: an accident with an explosive could be devastating.

If we had an accident here, says Hansen, we take half the city with us.

Associated Press writers Tara Copp and Nomaan Merchant in Washington contributed to this report.

