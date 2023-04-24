What is the UK Emergency Alert? Description of the new technology system





No, it’s not a scam. If you get an alert this weekend claiming to come from a new emergency system, it’s a genuine message from the UK government.

Accompanied by sirens, the alert is set to reach UK smartphones and tablet devices connected to 4G and 5G phone networks on Sunday, 23 April 2023 at 3pm.

The UK government says a future emergency alert system will alert you if there is a danger to life nearby. The Sunday message is only a test and does not inform you of any real threats.

But how exactly will governments use this system in the future? Is the emergency system effectively hacking the device to display this alert? And could the system itself be hacked in the future? We’ve got answers to all these questions below, with help from our security experts.

What is the UK Emergency Alert System?

Emergency Alerts is a new service used by the UK government or emergency services to alert users if there is a danger to life nearby.

On Sunday, there will be a national test of the service on any device connected to a 4G or 5G network.

In the UK, Northern Ireland and Scotland, the message will look like this:

“In a true emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.

“This is a test. No action is required.”

In Wales, the message also includes a Welsh translation.

This message is designed to appear on your home screen with a loud siren sound (or vibration if your phone is on silent) for 10 seconds.

To get rid of this message, simply swipe or click OK as described here. If you accidentally swipe away from a notification before reading it, you can check which notifications are active via the UK Government website.

Which Devices Receive Alerts?

Most Apple and Android devices that can connect to a 4G or 5G phone network in the UK will receive emergency alerts.

To receive notifications, your device must be using the following operating systems:

Phones running iOS 14.5 or later Phones and tablets running Android 11 or later

Older phones, or phones set to airplane mode or turned off, will not receive notifications. Devices connected only to Wi-Fi networks also do not receive alerts.

Is my phone being hacked by the government using the emergency alert system?

No, the emergency alert system does not work by hacking your device and Messages does not collect any data from your phone.

As explained by Professor Nigel Linge, a telecommunications expert at the University of Salford in Manchester, the alarm works instead by sending a one-way signal from a standard mobile phone mast to all devices in the area.

Think of it in the same way that BBC One’s programs are broadcast over a transmitter mast, received on all televisions within range of the mast, and tuned to a specific channel. he tells BBC Science Focus.

No personal data is involved in this process, and the government cannot even know which phone received the message because it is a one-way process.

The emergency alert system has absolutely nothing to do with phone hacking.

The UK government also said: Emergency services and the UK government do not need your phone number to alert you. No data about you, your device or location is collected or shared.

Linge adds: Smartphones can be configured to ignore such warnings if people are concerned.

How do I disable emergency alerts on my phone?

Although not recommended, messages are meant to warn you of dangerous events in your vicinity, so you can disable these messages on your device.

Here’s how.

Open the iPhone Settings menu Tap Notifications, then scroll to Emergency Alerts Turn off Extreme Alerts and Severe Alerts Open the Android device Settings menu Tap Safety & Emergency Tap Wireless Emergency Alerts Turn off Allow Alerts Could the emergency alert system itself have been hacked?

There is no indication that the UK’s Emergency Alerts service is particularly vulnerable, but it is unlikely that the system is fully protected.

“No system is 100% secure.” Professor Mark Ryan, director of the Center for Security and Privacy at the University of Birmingham, told BBC Science Focus.

“The system will use passwords and other authentication mechanisms. The weakest link is likely the way those credentials are stored and shared.”

Security concerns have been raised about alert services worldwide. For example, in 2022, the US Department of Homeland Security announced that it must fix a system flaw that could allow hackers and scammers to send alerts to mobile devices.

It’s not a hack, but it can also accidentally send you worrying notifications. In 2018, Hawaiians were falsely warned of an upcoming ballistic missile attack.

How might emergency alerts be used in the future?

Sunday’s test will be sent over all telephone masts in the UK. However, future alerts are specific to specific areas to warn of rare emergencies such as severe floods, fires or extreme weather.

The test is conducted nationally within the UK, but the service offers a more localized option, Linge explains.

For example, if a terrorist attack occurs within a city center, an emergency alert can be sent only to phones physically close to where the attack occurred.

Many countries around the world, including the United States, Japan, France, and Australia, use these localized alert systems.

About the experts

Nigel Linge is Professor of Correspondence at the University of Salford in Manchester. He studies how 5G networks and location-based services work. His work has been published in journals including Security And Communication Networks and Journal Of Computational And Theoretical Nanoscience.

Mark Ryan is a professor of computer security at the University of Birmingham, where he directs the Center for Security and Privacy. His research has been published in journals including International Journal Of Information Security and The Computer Journal.

