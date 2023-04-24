Technology sector drives UK profit warning increase.





Announcements from UK listed companies surged in the first quarter as profit warnings from tech companies surged as contracts were delayed and canceled due to economic uncertainty.

Analysis by EY Parthenon found that UK listed companies issued 75 earnings alerts in the first three months of this year, the highest first quarter figure since the start of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic uncertainty is a factor that has caused companies to warn about profits, the survey found, with more than a third of companies citing delays, review or cancellation of contracts in an update to investors.

EY-Parthenon partner Jo Robinson said while the economic outlook may have improved slightly in recent months, the tremendous strength of the headwinds over the past two years has left some companies facing a recession-like situation.

Volatility fueled a spike in profit warnings in the tech and telecom sectors, with the number nearly tripling year over year to 16, a three-year high.

EY partner Will Fisher said significant disruption and uncertainty, especially in consumer-facing markets, is having a knock-on effect on the telecommunications, media and technology sectors as companies reassess their cost bases and delay purchasing decisions.

Contracting issues were cited in 69% of alerts in sectors hit by cost cutting. Rising borrowing costs triggered by the collapse of technology-focused lender SVB and turmoil in the banking market have also made the financing environment difficult for tech companies.

The study also highlighted that companies that have warned multiple times about earnings since early 2022 have higher-than-average exit rates from the market.

Of the 31 companies that have posted three such announcements since early last year, nearly 30% have been delisted or are in the process of being sold. Typically, 1 in 5 companies will be delisted within one year of the third warning, mostly due to insolvency.

Since the beginning of last year, a total of 98 companies have warned about earnings at least once, according to the researchers. Robinson said the next year will be important. That’s because bankruptcies typically spike about a year after the peak of profit warnings.

The retail sector, which reported the most profit warnings for 2022, received a slight reprieve at the beginning of the year. The retailer issued five in the first three months of the year, down from nine in the fourth quarter of last year.

However, inflation, high borrowing costs and tight consumer spending will continue to put pressure on an already stressed sector. Nearly a third of UK listed retailers have warned about gains at least twice since January last year, well above the sector average of 8%.

Despite bright economic data, such as rising consumer confidence, businesses across the UK risk struggling with rising finance costs and working capital demand throughout 2023, Robinson warned.

The quarterly earnings warning has been above the 10-year quarterly average excluding 2020 for over a year. UK companies issued 305 alerts in the first three months of 2020, the highest number in the first quarter.

The UK economy appears to be turning a corner, but recovery is not guaranteed, Robinson said.

