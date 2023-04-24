US government offers aid to 16,000 Americans living in Sudan





The US government has pledged to try to help the 16,000 Americans living in Sudan as fighting continues between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement late Saturday evening confirming the suspension of US operations at the US Embassy in the city of Khartoum, noting that they “have safely evacuated all US personnel and their dependents “. The US embassy has about 70 US staff, and there are about 16,000 Americans living in Sudan, whom US officials have said they will help.

Blinken said in his statement Saturday night that the United States would help Americans in Sudan “plan their own security and provide regular updates to American citizens in the region.” It comes after a US embassy convoy was attacked last week, but no one was injured.

“Suspending operations at any of our embassies is always a difficult decision, but the safety of our staff is my primary responsibility,” Blinken said in the statement. “The widespread fighting has caused significant civilian death and injury and damage to critical infrastructure and has posed an unacceptable risk to our embassy personnel.”

Undersecretary for Management Ambassador John Bass said in a Saturday briefing that the United States will work with allies to update Americans in the region on evolving security conditions, noting that it is a “difficult environment”. He said the United States can help connect Americans with other Americans in the country to “pool support.”

“As far as practically what we’re able to do for the Americans, it’s a tough environment, there’s no question about that,” Bass said.

“I think what we’re trying to do in partnership with many of our allies and other countries is first to make sure they have the best information available on how security conditions might change. , about the routes that might be comparatively more dangerous, about the experiences of people who may have traveled a certain way or been to a certain part of the city and experienced really difficult environments,” he continued. .

The State Department also released a statement on Saturday saying the travel advisory for Sudan remains at Level 4, which means U.S. citizens should not travel to the country due to “armed conflict, civil unrest, crimes, terrorism and kidnappings”.

