US Auto Sales closes all dealerships in the Southeast





The company emailed all employees and managers on Sunday to share the news that will put many people out of work.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. After announcing on Monday that they would be abruptly shutting down operations temporarily, Southeast American auto sales giant US Auto Sales is officially closing operations.

The news broke Sunday night following an email from US Auto Sales CEO Bob Anderson that was sent to all employees. Two employees and a manager then shared the news with 11Alive’s Cody Alcorn following a story he made regarding the sudden closure of his dealerships and the frustration of company employees.

The email sent to all employees and managers reads in part:

We regret to have to write to you again and bring you further news on the state of the business. Although we have worked diligently for some time, including this weekend, with our private equity owner and lenders, we have not been able to reach an agreement that will allow our outlets to retail and our supply chain to remain open.

Unfortunately, this means that our retail and supply chain stores will remain closed on Monday April 24, 2023 and for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, this also means that if you work in any of these retail or supply chain outlets or are part of the underwriting, marketing and BDC teams, you will be furloughed, which is a leave without pay initiated by the company. The leave should be effective immediately while we continue to work with our stakeholders.

The company’s email ended by saying, “We apologize for the impact this has had on you and your family and the uncertainty this has caused in your life.”

RELATED: US Auto Sales employees shocked when asked to leave work as dealerships abruptly close in the Southeast

The Lawrenceville-based car dealership operated 39 dealerships in six states, including Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Alabama. It was founded in the county town of Gwinnett in 1992, according to its website.

Despite the closures, the loans department for US Auto Sales will remain open, which means if you have a loan, you should keep paying.

At this time, it is unclear at this time whether employees will receive their final check.

On Thursday, we spoke with employees and managers who said they were frustrated with the leadership team’s lack of transparency about the future of their jobs.

At the time, they received this email on Monday, April 17:

I regret to inform you that effective immediately for the next 48 hours, we must temporarily close all of our dealerships and temporarily suspend our retail operations, including our BDC, underwriting and repackaging. If you are currently working in any of these areas, please finish what you are doing, clock in, and leave.

Almost a week later, US Auto Sales is closing its doors for good.

On Friday, 11Alive’s Bobeth Yates covered the story of several US Auto Sales employees who are now out of work. They said they no longer had a job and had a stable income to pay their bills and support their families. You can read the full story here.

RELATED: US Auto Sales Employees Set Out to Seek Answers After Sudden Shutdown

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.11alive.com/article/money/business/us-auto-sales-closes-all-dealerships/85-2a85dc4e-5cfc-48f0-9f08-3bfd82fd6e6f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos