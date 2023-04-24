Stocks struggle with focus on earnings, rate lane: markets close





(Bloomberg) – European stocks and U.S. equity futures struggled to steer as traders weighed the latest corporate earnings reports at the start of a week filled with economic data that could help to light the way for interest rates.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed, with energy companies leading the declines as crude prices extended last week’s slide. Banks gained ground, with UBS Group AG climbing more than 2% after the takeover of Credit Suisse AG, which reported outflows lower than some analysts had expected. Royal Philips NV jumped more than 12% after easing supply chain pressures helped generate strong first-quarter profits for the Dutch medical technology company.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slipped after a muted end to trading last week. The MSCI Inc. Asia Pacific Index was on course for the lowest close since late March. Treasury yields fell and the dollar gauge remained stable.

Leveraged investors increased net short positions in 10-year Treasury futures to a record 1.29 million contracts as of April 18, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. This is an indication that they believe the Federal Reserve will continue to raise rates to fight inflation. Big tech earnings this week will be analyzed to better understand the effect of higher borrowing costs and a struggling economy.

Profit estimates for the second half of the year in the United States remain too optimistic; we still see a mild recession ahead, Laura Cooper, senior investment strategist at BlackRock International Ltd., said on Bloomberg TV. So we are really more selective in our equity space and more importantly earnings will provide some color on the forecast going forward and that might tilt the view a bit.

Swap markets continue to see Fed rates peak in the coming weeks before a series of cuts later this year. US GDP data is expected to show slowing growth, while the so-called core PCE deflator, central banks’ favorite inflation gauge, is expected to show slowing price growth.

We should take the Fed at face value when it says rates won’t cut this year, Kieran Calder, head of Asia equity research at Union Bancaire Prive in Singapore, told Bloomberg Television. Inflation, especially core inflation, is still really sticky.

Elsewhere this week, the Eurozone will release GDP data and there will be a political decision in Sweden. Data on Monday showed Germany’s trade outlook unexpectedly improved for a sixth month as the economy gradually recovers from the energy shock. The euro appreciated against the dollar.

Elsewhere, new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold his first policy meeting later this week. The central bank plans to review and inspect policies adopted over the past decades as early as this week’s meeting, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday.

A global cross-asset volatility gauge remained near the low since February 2022, while other volatility gauges, such as the VIX index and the ICE BofA MOVE index, are also well below recent highs.

The situation may not last. Volatility is expected to rise on the lack of clarity after the Fed meeting in May, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. There is enough uncertainty about the economic outlook as well as how the Fed might react, she said on Bloomberg Radio.

A busy week for earnings will include The Cocal Cola Co., First Republic Bank and First Citizens Bank, the acquirer of Silicon Valley Bank. Tech companies will also be in the spotlight with noteworthy ones including Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

Credit Suisse Group AG on Monday reported 61.2 billion francs ($69 billion) in first-quarter outflows and net income of 18.47 billion francs earlier on Monday. The bank said it expects a substantial loss in wealth management for this year.

Key events this week:

ECB Governing Council members Boris Vujcic, Francois Villeroy de Galhau speak at events on Monday

U.S. new home sales, consumer confidence, Tuesday

South Korea’s GDP, Tuesday

CPI Australia, Wednesday

Sweden rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone economy, consumer confidence, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Bank of Japan meets on interest rates on Friday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

U.S. personal income, Friday

Earnings Highlights:

Monday: Coca-Cola, First Republic

Tuesday: Pepsi, General Motors, General Electric, McDonalds, Microsoft, UBS, UPS

Wednesday: Boeing, Meta, Hilton

Thursday: Amazon, American Airlines, Intel, Mastercard, Southwest Airlines, Hershey, Honeywell, Barclays

Friday: First Citizens Bank, acquirer of Silicon Valley Bank

Some of the major movements in the markets:

Shares

The Stoxx Europe 600 was unchanged at 10:57 am London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.2%

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1005

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 134.37 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9017 to the dollar

The pound was little changed at $1.2434

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $27,291.01

Ether fell 0.6% to $1,838.43

Obligations

The yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell four basis points to 3.54%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.48%

The UK 10-year yield rose one basis point to 3.77%

Goods

This story was produced with assistance from Bloomberg Automation.

–With help from Tassia Sipahutar, Allegra Catelli and Garfield Reynolds.

