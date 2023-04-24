What the United States and other countries spent on their armies in 2022





Data: SIPRI; Graphic: Axios Visuals

According to an annual report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The big picture: Many of the biggest increases came in Europe as countries responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The United States remained at the top of the rankings, spending $877 billion on defense last year. That was more than the next 10 countries combined.

US spending rose only slightly from 2021, even taking into account an estimated $20 billion in direct military aid to Ukraine. China’s military budget rose 4% in Beijing’s 28th straight annual increase, according to SIPRI data. Russia increased spending by 9% to $86 billion last year. Meanwhile, Ukraine ($44 billion) increased its spending by 640% to jump from 36th to 11th place on SIPRI’s annual list of the 40 biggest spenders.

Next come India ($81 billion) and Saudi Arabia ($75 billion), both of which spent significantly more in 2022 than the previous year.

The rest of the top 15 is made up mostly of US allies like the UK ($69 billion), Germany ($59 billion), Japan ($46 billion), South Korea ($46 billion). billion), Australia ($32 billion) and Israel ($23 billion). ). Iran ($7 billion), the only country in the top 40 after China and Russia that has contentious relations with the United States, ranks 34th between Belgium and Switzerland.

Zoom in: Several countries in Europe, including Poland (+11%), Sweden (+12%) and the Netherlands (+12%), significantly increased their spending last year after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

While European spending jumped significantly, the increases were not uniform. Military spending remained stable in France and actually fell in Italy after adjusting for inflation. Most allies remain below NATO’s spending target of 2% of GDP, although many (including Italy) plan to meet it. Military spending in Taiwan ($13 billion) rose slightly last year but remains at just 1.6% of GDP despite growing Chinese invasion fears. Saudi Arabia (7.4%) and Qatar (7.0%) spent the highest shares of GDP on their armies, with the exception of Ukraine (34%). Otherwise, only Russia (4.1%), Israel (4.5%), Algeria (4.8%) and Greece (3.7%) spent higher percentages of GDP than the US. United (3.5%).

The downside: less than 1% of global military spending went to sub-Saharan Africa, the only region where spending fell compared to 2021.

The region’s biggest spender, Nigeria ($3.1 billion), cut spending by 38% after massively increasing it in 2021 to fight insurgent groups like Boko Haram. Last year, the government spent a large portion of discretionary spending on flood relief. the world average as a proportion of GDP.

The trend: Global military spending has increased every year since 2015 and was 19% higher last year than 10 years earlier, adjusted for inflation. The 3.7% increase in real terms was one of the largest recent year-over-year increases.

