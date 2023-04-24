Economic and political factors behind the acceleration of dedollarization





Calls to no longer depend on the US dollar for trade are increasing.

More and more countries, from Brazil to Southeast Asian countries, are requesting that trade be conducted in currencies other than the US dollar.

The US dollar has been king in global trade for decades, not only because the United States is the largest economy in the world, but also because oil, an essential commodity needed by all economies, large and small, is quoted in dollars. Most commodities are also priced and traded in US dollars.

But since the Federal Reserve embarked on a campaign of aggressive rate hikes to fight domestic inflation, many central banks around the world have raised interest rates to stem capital outflows and steep depreciation. of their own currency.

“By diversifying their holdings of assets into a more multi-currency type of portfolio, perhaps they can reduce this pressure on their external sectors,” said Cedric Chehab of Fitch Solutions.

To be clear, the US dollar remains dominant in global foreign exchange reserves even though its share of central bank foreign exchange reserves fell by more than 70% in 1999, according to IMF data.

The US dollar accounted for 58.36% of global foreign exchange reserves in the fourth quarter of last year, according to data from the IMF’s Currency Composition of Foreign Exchange Reserves (COFER). Comparatively, the euro lags far behind, accounting for around 20.5% of global foreign exchange reserves, while the Chinese yuan was just 2.7% over the same period.

China is one of the most active players in this push given its dominant position in global trade at the moment and as the world’s second largest economy.

Based on CNBC’s calculation of IMF data on the direction of trade in 2022, mainland China was the largest trading partner of 61 countries when combining imports and exports. By comparison, the United States was the largest trading partner of 30 countries.

“As China’s economic power continues to grow, that means it will wield more influence over global financial institutions and trade, etc.,” Chehab told CNBC last week.

Long among the top two foreign holders of US Treasuries, China has steadily reduced its holdings of US Treasuries.

Mainland China held nearly $849 billion in US Treasuries as of February this year, according to the latest data from the US Treasury Department. That’s at a 12-year low, according to historical data.

Changing dynamicsEconomic benefits

Analysts say changing global economic dynamics are driving the so-called de-dollarization trend, which can benefit local economies in several ways.

Trading in local currencies “allows exporters and importers to balance risk, to have more options for investing, to have more certainty about revenue and sales,” the former ambassador told CNBC. from Brazil to China, Marcos Caramuru, last week.

Another benefit for countries moving away from using the dollar as an intermediary in bilateral trade is to “help them move up the value chain,” ToscaFund Hong Kong’s Mark Tinker told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” in early April.

“It’s not about selling cheap products to Walmart, keeping prices low for American consumers to earn dollars to buy its energy. It’s now really a completely bilateral trading bloc.” , said Tinker.

Meanwhile, the growth of non-US economic blocs is also encouraging those economies to push for wider use of their currencies. The IMF estimates that Asia could contribute more than 70% to global growth this year.

“US growth might slow down, but US growth is not what it’s about anymore. There’s a whole non-US bloc growing,” Tinker said. “I think there will be a reinternationalization of flows.”

Geopolitical concerns

Geopolitical risks also accelerated the trend away from the US dollar.

“Political risk really helps to introduce a lot of uncertainty and variability in the real value of the US dollar,” NatWest Markets’ Galvin Chia told ‘Street Signs Asia’ earlier.

Tinker said what accelerated calls for de-dollarization was the US decision to freeze Russia’s foreign currency reserves after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The yuan has replaced the US dollar as the most traded currency in Russia, according to Bloomberg.

So far, the United States and its Western allies have frozen more than $300 billion in Russia’s foreign currency reserves and imposed several rounds of sanctions on Moscow and the country’s oligarchs. This forced Russia to look to other currencies and increase gold in its reserves.

“Now you find that if you disagree with American foreign policy, you risk having them confiscated or frozen. You have to have somewhere else to put those assets,” Tinker said. In the Middle East, the main oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has reportedly signaled that it is open to trade in currencies other than the greenback.

While analysts don’t anticipate a complete break from dollar-denominated oil trading in the near term, “I think what they’re saying more is that there’s another player in town, and we want to examine how we negotiate”. with them on a bilateral basis using the yuan,” Chehab said.

The dollar is still king

Despite the slow erosion of its hegemony, analysts say the US dollar is unlikely to be dethroned in the near future simply because there is no alternative right now.

“The euro is sort of an imperfect fiscal and monetary union, the Japanese yen, which is another reserve currency, has all kinds of structural challenges in terms of high leverage,” Chehab told CNBC.

The Chinese yuan is also below, Chehab said.

“If you look at yuan reserves as a share of total reserves, it’s only about 2.5% of total reserves, and China still has restrictions on current accounts,” Chehab said. “That means it will take a long time for any other currency, any single currency, to really usurp the dollar from this perspective.”

IMF data shows that as of the fourth quarter of 2022, more than 58% of global reserves are held in US dollars, more than double the share of the euro, the world’s second most-held currency.

The international reserve system “is still a system dominated by US reserves,” NatWest’s Chia said.

“As long as it commands the majority, as long as you don’t have another monetary system or another economy that’s willing to achieve that international reach, that convertibility and that free-floating and responsibility of a reserve currency, it’s hard to say the dollar is going to move in the next 3-5 years unless someone steps in.

CNBC’s Joanna Tan and Monica Pitrelli contributed to this report.

