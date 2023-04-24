Minister says there is no guarantee that British nationals will be rescued from Sudan | method





Britain’s decision to rescue only its diplomats came under storm over the weekend, when other countries evacuated both diplomats and nationals, British nationals still in Sudan could not get any guarantees of evacuation, the UK’s development minister said.

Andrew Mitchell said about 2,000 British nationals in Sudan have registered with the Foreign Office and the government is exploring every possible way to get them out. However, he warned: [it] We have no responsibility to do so.

Britain airlifted a diplomat from Sudan on Sunday and other British citizens are awaiting further instructions. When asked why diplomats were evacuated but citizens not, Mitchell said we have a legal duty of protection for our staff and diplomats, and that there is a very specific threat to Khartoum’s diplomatic community.

In an interview on Monday morning, Mitchell said he could not give a date when British nationals could be rescued. He said the situation was absolutely hopeless and a ceasefire was needed. The only advice the UK can give people is to stay indoors because it’s a safe option.

But he added: “A lot of the Brits there are very creative and aware of the situation on the ground, and if they feel there is a way to take a risk and leave home, they will take it for granted.”

Alicia Kearns, the Conservative chair of the Special Committee on Foreign Relations, said the Foreign Office did not appear to have learned any lessons from the withdrawal from Afghanistan, judging by communications with British nationals in Sudan.

Kearns estimated that as many as 3,000, 4,000 or more British nationals could be trapped in Sudan. She said if Britain decides it cannot rescue its remaining people, it must inform them of that decision so they don’t wait for an operation that won’t happen.

Kearns told BBC Radio 4’s Today program that the British people have a moral obligation to make their decisions as soon as possible, because they have to make their own decisions.

She agreed it was unacceptable that British nationals registered with the Foreign Office had only received two computer-generated messages in the past week.

That means no lessons were learned from Afghanistan and I urged the government to make sure it is communicating regularly with the British public. Unlike other countries, the reality is that thousands of [of nationals in Sudan] So sometimes making a call can be very difficult.

European countries, China and others around the world raced to bring thousands of their citizens out of Khartoum on Monday as fierce fighting lulled. France and Germany said they had evacuated about 700 people without disclosing their nationalities. A Luftwaffe plane carrying refugees landed in Berlin early Monday.

Several countries have sent military planes from Djibouti to transport people from the Sudanese capital, while other operations have escorted people from Khartoum to Sudan’s ports on the Red Sea, about 500 miles (800 km) by road. From there, some boarded ships to Saudi Arabia.

Indonesia said more than 500 of its citizens had been evacuated to ports and were waiting to be transported across the Red Sea to Jeddah. China, Denmark, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Sweden said they had rescued their citizens, while Japan said it was preparing to send evacuation teams from Djibouti.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defense Committee, called for a clear plan to deport British passport holders. “If that plan doesn’t come out today, individuals will lose faith and start going back on their own,” he told GB News, which could lead to a very difficult situation.

Violence in Sudan has shrunk troops loyal to military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against quick-reinforcements led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedi. Fighting raged in Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman, and a series of truce failed.

Britain’s opposition Labor Party has demanded to know what the UK government is doing to help British nationals still in Sudan.

Some Sudanese have expressed outrage that Western countries seem to prioritize evacuating their citizens over stopping fighting.

Kearns believes British citizens in Sudan are terrified and, as a former diplomat, said he was inherently uncomfortable with the situation in which Britain evacuated its diplomats before other nationals.

