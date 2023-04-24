UK house prices showed a weak rise in April, Rightmove said.





LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) – Over the past month, prices on properties for sale in the UK have risen less than average for the year, according to figures from real estate website Rightmove. real estate market.

Rightmove said the average asking price rose 0.2% over the month, which was less than the average increase of 1.2% for this time of year. Compared to a year ago, quotes rose 1.7%, down from a 3.0% annual increase a month ago.

“Agents are reporting that many sellers are moving away from the frenetic multi-bid market mindset of recent years and understanding the new need to entice spring buyers with competitive prices,” said Tim Bannister, director of Rightmove. said.

After the initial downturn at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, house prices have soared in the UK and many other Western countries. This has been bolstered by rock-bottom interest rates, the desire for more living space during lockdown and, in the case of the UK, tax incentives. buying a house.

The trend reversed in the UK in the second half of last year as the Bank of England began raising interest rates sharply and the government of Prime Minister Liz Truss caused temporary turmoil in bond markets, hindering mortgage issuance.

Rightmove said trading volumes are now back to pre-pandemic levels.

The average asking price for homes advertised on Rightmove from March 12th to April 15th was £366,247 ($455,245), down from last October’s peak.

The most recent official data on sales completed in February showed the price to be £288,000, 5.5 per cent higher than a year earlier, but down about 2 per cent from the November 2022 peak.

($1 = 0.8045 pounds)

Reporting: David Milliken, Editing: Kylie MacLellan

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

