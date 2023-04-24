Here are the winners of the 2023 American Coffee Championships





The 2023 American Coffee Championships have officially come and gone. After three full days of competition for the entire slate of Barista Championship, Brewers Cup, Coffee in Good Spirits, Cup Tasters, Latte Art and Roasters Championship events, we now know who will represent the United States at the World Coffee Championships later this year. in Athens. and Taipei.

Nearly 200 coffee professionals from across the country traveled to Portland, Oregon in hopes of winning a national title. It was a hard-fought weekend, especially for the competitors who made it through to Sunday and had to perform at a very high level one last time. But after what came before, what’s another 15 minutes? And they competed one last time for the chance to be crowned American Coffee Champion. So without further ado, let’s find out who won, shall we? Here are the winners of the 2023 US Coffee Championships.

Barista Championship Winner: Isaiah Sheese (he/him), Archetype Coffee, Omaha, NE

Finalist: Morgan Eckroth (her/them), Onyx Coffee Lab, Portland, OR3rd place: Juan Diaz (he/him), KWC, Orlando, FL

4th: Dakota Graff (he/him), Onyx Coffee Lab, Rogers, AR5th: Reef Bessette (he/him), The Coffee Movement, San Francisco, CA6th: Frank La (he/him), Be Bright Coffee, Los Angeles, California

Brewers Cup Winner: Wenbo Yang (he/him), Independent, Vancouver, WA

Finalist: Weihong Zhang (he/him), Blendin Coffee Lab, Houston, TX3rd Place: Daniel Teplitz (he/him), Klatch Coffee, Los Angeles, CA

4th: Jesus Iniquez (he/him), Archetype Coffee, Omaha, NE5th: Max Phills (they/them), Loveless Coffee, Brooklyn, NY6th: Elika Liftee (he/him), Onyx Coffee Lab, Rogers, AR

Coffee in Good Spirits Winner: Sam Schroeder (he/him), Olympia Coffee, Olympia, WA

Runner Up: Kyle Hamlin (he/him), Jubala Coffee, Raleigh, NC3rd Place: Edwin Gorritz (he/him), Barista Squared, Orlando, FL

4th: Linnea True (her/her), Boxcar Coffee Roasters, Arvada, CO5th: Natasha Solowoniuk (her/her), Caffe Vita, Seattle, WA6th: Mo Koolphanich (her/her), Slipstream, DC, Arlington, VA

Cup Tasters Winner: Jake Donaghy (he/him), Olympia Coffee Roasting, Olympia, WA

Runner Up: Andrew Shelley (he/him), Brio Coffeeworks, Burlington, VT3rd Place: Andy Sprenger (he/him), Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters, Lakewood, CO

4th: Tom Bomford (he/him), Black Fox Coffee, New York, NY

Latte Art Winner: Piyapat Lapteerawaut (he/him), Coffee Project NY, New York, NY

Finalist: Wenbo Yang (he/him), Artly Coffee, Portland, OR3rd place: Truc Ngo (her/her), IO Coffea, Los Angeles, CA

4th: Julie Patadia (she/they), Coffee Project NY, New York, NY5th: Camilo Sanchez Gomez (he/him), Nativus/Red House, Newark, NJ6th: Abdul Qader Dali (he/him), Dali Coffee, Arlington , GOES

Roaster Championship Winner: Andrew Coe, Elevator Coffee, Portland, OR

Finalist: Steve Cuevas, Black Oak Coffee Roasters, Ukiah, CA3rd Place: Alex Huang, Aroma Craft Coffee, Walnut, CA

4th: Eduardo Choza, Mayorga Coffee, Rockville, MD5th: Matthew Selivanow, Kafiex Roasters, Vancouver, WI6th: Sam Larobardier, Theory Coffee Roasters, Redding, CA

Pictures of Liz Chai

Sprudge Staff April 23, 2023

