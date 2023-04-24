Motorsport UK officials rally to support Ukraine with medical equipment aid.





The Motorsport UK community has rallied in recent months to support the Federation Automobile dUkraine (FAU), the Ukrainian motorsport community and the people of Ukraine.

From rallycross competitor Fynn Watt to Christopher Wigdor supporting delivery of 22 operating vehicles, replacing the livery of the Malok Mk 6B/8 in Ukrainian national colors in 1967 during the 1600cc Formula 2 trim. Support has become clear.

Motorsport UK has launched a fundraising campaign to buy an armored ambulance and medical supplies in 2022 and then work on the logistics to ship them to Ukraine.

The organization is currently moving towards purchasing the vehicle and will work with Watt on the logistics of documenting the journey by a Ukrainian film crew. There is still time to donate to the fund by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/motorsportuk.

Motorsport UK officials also worked with two volunteers to provide medical supplies and humanitarian aid supplied by the Rescue and Recovery Unit.

The equipment was collected by CAM Rescue’s Rescue Operator, Alan Page, and delivered to volunteers ahead of their next trip to Ukraine in late April.

Page said it was a fantastic response from the volunteer community who identified and supplied equipment that could give them a second life in areas where they were most needed. I am overwhelmed by the generosity shown and I am especially grateful to Duncan Masters, Gerry Morris and Nathan Hone for their support.

Two volunteers, Nathan Rimmer and Becky Freeman, have been helping Ukraine since the start of the war a month ago and have made six trips so far, with a seventh trip planned for the end of April.

They help larger organizations miss out on and deliver to hospitals in frontline areas. The journey took them to Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Nikopol, Bucha, Irpin and many villages around the region.

Items focus on life-saving supplies, with medical assistance and food being given priority.

On the sixth trip, trusted volunteers delivered medical relief supplies, such as bandage boxes, wound care packs and tourniquets, to a hospital in Bahmut. Food was delivered. 2000-200 people.

Nathan and Becky say, “Everyone they meet is very appreciative of the little things. Just knowing there is support and care can lift everyone’s spirits and morale.”

Motorsport UKs Ukraine Fundraiser Information

In support and solidarity, Motorsport UK launched a fundraising campaign in 2022 and has so far raised over 40,000.

Motorsport UK has consulted with community members supporting vehicle delivery and aid to Ukraine. To deliver armored ambulances loaded with medical supplies to Ukraine, Motorsport UK is inviting the community to help the campaign reach 50,000 units.

The fundraising campaign ends on 14 April 2023 and Motorsport UK will use the funds raised to purchase an armored ambulance and medical supplies which will then be logistics and shipped to Ukraine.

Motorsport UK clubs and members can donate to the campaign here.

Motorsport UK would like to hear from any club or member who has already participated in fundraising or has provided goods or assistance to Ukraine, especially those interested in procurement and logistical support to send ambulances to Ukraine. end of this year. You can contact us here.

