Five die as Arcturus variants in the UK as the strain spreads worldwide

Five people with the Arcturus strain of Covid have died, according to the latest data from the public health chief.

As of 17 April, there were 105 cases of XBB.1.16, also known as Arcturus, in the UK, with infections occurring in all regions except the North East.

Health officials said there was no evidence that the new subvariant was more severe than the old one.

Professor Adam Finn from the University of Bristol, who is also an advisor to the UK government’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations, told The Independent: Subvariants currently cycling through.

death we see [are] It happens to almost all older people and, of course, is caused by everything that is fashionable now.

he added. [the variant] It is around, and death will be associated with it because it is around.

According to data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHAS), Arcturus accounts for around 2.3% of all new cases.

Professor Francois Balloux, Professor of Computational Systems Biology and Director of the Institute for Genetics at University College London, said Arcturus is closely related to the XBB1.

He said: Where there is no XBB.1.5 wave (e.g. India or China), it is expected to work well (as XBB.1.5 did). Conversely, in places like the UK, it is not expected to have a significant impact on case numbers, much less hospitalizations and deaths. XBB.1.16 is still underused in the UK, but could become the next dominant variant going forward.

UKHSA said there were insufficient data to calculate the severity or vaccine effectiveness of Arcturus compared to other strains in circulation.

However, they said that the sample size was very small and that the results could change if additional data were provided.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) upgraded XBB.1.16 to a variant of interest, meaning it has mutations suspected or known to cause significant changes and is widely circulating in many countries.

It comes after top scientists told The Independent that the UK is unprepared to deal with the next pandemic as the Covid surveillance system is dismantled, research funding cuts and the NHS already under the strain.

Last week, The Independent reported experts’ concerns that Arcturus could become the dominant strain in the UK after sparking a new wave of infections that is growing faster than other strains in India and quickly outperforming other strains.

A UKHSA briefing published last Thursday said cases associated with the new strain continue to rise in India, which accounts for 61% of reported cases globally. Between March 20 and April 3, the country saw an increase in cases, nearly doubling in four weeks, rising to 11,109 on April 14.

However, the head of the UKHSA said it was unclear whether growth would be replicated in the UK based on epidemiological and laboratory data.

XBB.1.16 currently has low prevalence in the UK and shows early evidence of a growth benefit (low confidence due to low sample numbers) and will be monitored, they said.

