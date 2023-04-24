Ukraine repelled anniversary attacks on Russia at US request, leak reveals





In February, days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, officials in kyiv were busy making plans to attack Moscow.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, head of the country’s military intelligence directorate, the HUR, instructed one of his officers to prepare for mass strikes on February 24 with everything the HUR had, according to a classified report from the United States National Security Agency. . Officials even considered a strike at sea using TNT in the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk, a largely symbolic operation that would nonetheless demonstrate Ukraine’s ability to strike deep inside enemy territory.

Back in Washington, officials were secretly monitoring the plans of the Ukrainians. The White House had long feared that attacks inside Russia would provoke an aggressive response from the Kremlin.

On February 22, two days before the anniversary, the CIA circulated a new classified report: HUR had agreed, at Washington’s request, to postpone strikes on Moscow. The documents, which are part of a trove of classified information allegedly leaked on a game server by a 21-year-old member of the National Guard, do not explain precisely who intervened and why the Ukrainians agreed to stand down. to withdraw.

But they offer a specific example of a broader tension that characterized much of the war: Ukraine, eager to bring the fight back to Russian territory, is sometimes held back by the United States, which has tried to avoid escalating the conflict into direct combat. between US and Russian forces. Some US officials view attacks on Russia, particularly if they involve US-supplied weapons, as highly risky operations that Russian President Vladimir Putin may find so threatening that he resorts to the use of weapons nuclear tactics.

And yet, mysterious explosions and drone strikes continue to occur in Russia. Ukrainian officials are often timid about incidents, implying that they are responsible for them without directly taking credit for them.

Earth is a round discovery made by Galileo, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter in December after an attack on the Engels-2 air base deep in Russia. If something is launched into the airspace of other countries, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to the starting point.

Operations on foreign soil fall under the jurisdiction of the HURs. Budanov, an ambitious 37-year-old general and rising star in the Ukrainian army, does not acknowledge that his agency is behind the attacks. But he warned they would continue.

It shattered their illusions of security, Budanov told The Washington Post in January. There are people planting explosives. There are drones. Until the territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored, there will be problems inside Russia.

Budanov has not commented on this article. US officials have not commented on leaked documents about the anniversary strikes.

Privately, US and European officials express admiration for Budanov. But they also say his boldness sometimes makes them nervous.

On February 13, the day the NSA document indicated that Budanov had ordered one of his officers to be ready for an operation likely to target Novorossiysk, the United States reiterated its public advice to Russian citizens to leave the country immediately. It’s not clear the warning foresaw an aggressive Ukrainian strike, but it appears to reflect a level of concern in Washington over the attacks around the anniversary.

Budanov is known for his assertions and bold statements, which many Western officials view with skepticism. He said Putin was terminally ill, a claim that US intelligence officials have denied, and that he uses multiple body doubles. Budanov exudes confidence that Ukraine will prevail over Russia and soon. He said Crimea, the heavily fortified peninsula that Russia illegally annexed in 2014, is to be returned to Kyiv this summer. The leaked documents show that the US intelligence community views this scenario as unlikely.

The documents also make it clear that the US intelligence community is monitoring Budanov’s communications, which doesn’t appear to be news to the general. In past interviews with The Post, Budanov, perhaps aware he was being spied on, played music or static noise in his office at HUR headquarters.

Washington’s intercession before the war anniversary appears to have been only partially successful. There is no indication that Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, agreed to postpone its own plans to attack Moscow until the same date, according to the CIA report. The SBU, which is responsible for state security and reports directly to the president, also conducts special operations.

Ukraine seems not to have held back its fire for long. A week after the anniversary, Moscow publicly accused kyiv of attempting drone strikes on infrastructure in Russia, including near the capital.

Ukraine continues to have ambitions to expand the battlefield beyond its home territory, the classified documents show. The Budanovs agency planned to attack members of the notorious Russian military contractor Wagner Group in Mali, where personnel provide security assistance to the Malian government and training for its military, according to the documents. Wagner played a pivotal role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and provides essential frontline support to Russian military forces.

It is not known at what stage the operations [in Mali] were currently in place and whether the HUR received approval to carry out its plans, the NSA document states.

The HUR also made plans to carry out covert attacks against Russian forces in Syria using covert Kurdish assistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky halted the offensive, but one of the intelligence documents details how the Budanov agency could still launch denial attacks that would avoid implicating the Ukrainian government itself.

Officials in Washington and Europe have chastised Ukraine for attacks outside its territory which they say have gone too far. After a car bomb near Moscow in August killed Daria Dugina, in an attack that appeared aimed at her father, a Russian nationalist whose writings helped shape a Kremlin narrative on Ukraine, Western officials said they made it clear to Zelensky that they were detaining agents of his government. responsible. The attack was seen as provocative and risked a harsh response from Russia, officials said.

On August 22, Russia accused Ukraine of orchestrating the car bombing that killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist near Moscow. (Video: Reuters)

US officials are also concerned that Beijing sees Ukraine’s attacks inside Russia as an opportunity to make NATO the aggressor, and that China could increase its support for Russia if it believes that the attacks were significant, according to other classified documents in the treasury.

So far, officials said there was no indication that China had granted Russia’s request for lethal military aid. However, a Ukrainian attack on Moscow using weapons supplied by the United States or NATO would likely indicate to Beijing that Washington was directly responsible for the escalation of the conflict and would provide a possible justification for China to arm Russia, the report concludes. ‘analysis.

The United States prohibits Ukraine from using American weapons to strike Russia. A Ukrainian official, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues, pointed to a December attack on a Russian strategic bomber base using Ukrainian-made drones as proof that Kiev respected the rules imposed by Washington.

Ukrainian officials have long privately said that the United States has de facto control of certain military operations. For example, Kiev will generally not fire its US-supplied advanced rocket systems without coordinates being confirmed or provided by US military personnel from a base in Europe, to ensure strike accuracy and maintain ‘artillery.

A senior Ukrainian official says Kiev’s willingness not to fire on certain targets and to coordinate with the Americans should encourage the United States to provide more modern and longer-range weapons, such as the tactical missile system of the army, or ATACMS, an ammunition that can travel up to 185 miles. Biden administration officials have refused to supply the weapon, which is in limited supply and could be viewed by Russia as an escalation from the United States, officials said.

The strikes in Russia have lifted the spirits of Ukrainian citizens, who have taken to calling the smoke rising from the mysterious explosions bavovna, or cotton. Shops sell T-shirts with cotton flowers blooming on the walls of the Kremlins, and cotton bouquets are popular gifts.

The attacks could also reach Putin. Citing security concerns, he recently chose to cancel some regional Victory Day parades celebrating the upcoming anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany. May 9 is considered one of Russia’s most important holidays and a chance for the Kremlin to show off its military muscle with a display of tanks and other weaponry in central Moscow.

Khurshudyan reported from Kyiv.

