UK and Netherlands Announce Multi-Purpose Interconnect Plans





The Netherlands and the UK have announced plans to build the first power link connecting offshore wind power between the two countries via an interconnector.

Tenet

Announced today at the North Sea Summit, LionLink, a multi-purpose interconnector, can connect Dutch offshore wind farms with a capacity of 2 GW to both countries via a subsea interconnector.

The project is being developed by Dutch electricity network operator TenneT and UK project partner National Grid Ventures.

The development will be a first for the UK and the Netherlands and is a first step towards a unified North Sea grid, TenneT said.

“LionLink provides nearly 2 gigawatts of power in both countries, enough to power 2 million homes. This new connection further strengthens Europe’s energy security and energy independence. Close cooperation on offshore wind energy and interconnection between North Sea countries is essential. So, if there is a surplus of wind-generated electricity, it can be immediately shared to areas with power shortages and vice versa,” said Dutch Climate and Energy Minister Rob Jetten.

Manon van Beek, CEO of TenneT, said an offshore hub consisting of a meshed direct current (DC) grid should form the backbone of the North Sea power plant.

“It’s an increasingly shared view, and it’s more than a vision for the future for us.”

TenneT recently unveiled a new approach to the electric grid of 2045. Here, the company proposes a network of DC superhighways and energy hubs, DC grids (electric superhighways) and improved conventional alternating current (AC) grids.

The EU and UK have ambitious combined targets for around 120 GW of offshore wind power in the North Sea by 2030.

The Netherlands plans to install about 21 GW of offshore wind power around 2030, and last year the Dutch government set a target of 70 GW of offshore wind power by 2050, assuming that 50 GW could be installed by 2040.

The UK aims to have up to 50 GW of offshore wind installed by 2030. In September 2022, the UK announced that it would accelerate the planning and development agreement process for recently completed, ongoing and upcoming offshore wind leasing projects. New energy capacity comes into play faster, spurring economic growth and job creation.

Connecting wind farms to multiple markets simultaneously is a game changer for energy infrastructure and brings us one step closer to realizing the North Sea’s enormous green energy potential,” said Ben Wilson, President of National Grid Ventures.

“Not only can we put all of our spare electronics where they are needed most, but we can also help reduce the impact of our infrastructure on coastal communities. We now need the right political, legal and regulatory framework to deliver a cleaner, fairer, safer and more affordable energy future for UK and European consumers.

