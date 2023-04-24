US Evacuates Embassy Staff From Sudan : NPR





After days of fighting in Sudan, President Biden has confirmed that all US government personnel and their families have been evacuated from the US Embassy in Khartoum.

ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:

An exodus of foreign nationals from Sudan is currently underway from the country’s capital, Khartoum. Last night President Biden confirmed that all US government personnel and their families had been rescued from the US Embassy. And while that evacuation is complete, other American citizens and thousands of Sudanese are trying to flee the fighting. More than 20,000 people crossed the border from the Darfur region in the west to the neighboring country of Chad last week. NPR’s international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam has the latest. Hello, Jacky.

JACKIE NORTHAM, BYLINE: Hello, Adrian.

FLORIDO: Before discussing the big picture, can you tell us a bit more about the evacuation of the US Embassy in Khartoum?

NORTHAM: Yeah. It was a mission involving special operations, the Navy SEALs. It took place early in the morning, Sudan time. And about 70 US government employees, embassy staff and their families, plus a few diplomats from other missions, were airlifted from the embassy, ​​and it took about an hour, all told. The helicopters had traveled about 800 miles from Djibouti for this operation and then returned. So it was a long day. Lt. Gen. DA Sims – he is the Joint Chiefs of Staff Operations Director – said it was a dangerous mission.

DA SIMS: Anytime you’re flying, you know, at a hundred knots, very low to the ground in pitch black, there’s definitely a risk there.

NORTHAM: And, Adrian, it was important for the Biden administration to get this evacuation right, especially after the chaotic and deadly evacuation from Afghanistan in 2021.

FLORIDA: Yeah. Thus, the United States has its embassy staff and government employees outside of Sudan. What about other US citizens? We understand that there were about 16,000 in the country.

NORTHAM: Yes. That’s right. Most are dual nationals, Americans of Sudanese descent. The Department of State has issued a notice letting them know that the United States Embassy in Khartoum has suspended operations and that no further evacuations are planned in the near future due to the security situation and the airport unavailability. The State Department has once again warned, as it has for weeks, that Americans should not travel to Sudan, and they have told American citizens already there to find shelter and stay safe. place. We are hearing that many US citizens have joined the throngs of people trying to leave overland, but it is a very dangerous journey. And the State Department says it tries to inform all Americans who are on the road about safety conditions or routes that could be more dangerous.

FLORIDO: Jackie, why is Sudan so strategically important to the United States?

NORTHAM: There are many reasons. I mean, geographically, it’s very important. Sudan is at the crossroads between North and Sub-Saharan Africa and also between the Middle East and Africa. He is engaged with the Horn of Africa. It is on the banks of the Nile and has access to the Red Sea. And it is rich in natural resources. The Wagner group has gold claims there, and it’s the Russian group that has been getting a lot of attention lately for its mercenary forces in Ukraine. So, Adrian, Sudan is attracting interest from many countries, and the fear is that a civil war there could attract many players and make the whole region unstable.

FLORIDO: Well, it’s been more than a week since the intense fighting in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan started. Are there still efforts underway to implement a ceasefire?

NORTHAM: Yes. Yeah. The United States is still working on it, as is the UN and many other countries. But, you know, the first ones quickly broke up, and the fighting is intense, you know, as these two sides, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, you know, clash to try to achieve supremacy. And in the meantime, hundreds of people have died. The country’s health system has virtually collapsed and there are shortages of food, water and electricity. It’s a terrible situation.

FLORIDO: This is NPR’s international affairs correspondent, Jackie Northam. Jackie, thanks for covering the story for us.

NORTHAM: Thank you very much.

