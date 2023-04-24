UK and International Partners Announce New Sanctions Against Iranian Regime





The UK, US and EU today announced additional sanctions against Iranian regime officials responsible for human rights abuses, including the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Since October 2022, the UK has designated more than 70 Iranian officials and entities for human rights violations, bringing the number of Iran-related designations to more than 300 in total. The list includes the entire Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Iranian Prosecutor General and the Moral Police.

The UK, US and EU have taken consistent and coordinated action to hold the regime accountable, with sanctions being announced monthly in response to human rights abuses. The latest British sanctions are against four IRGC commanders. IRGC forces opened fire on unarmed protesters, killing many, including children, and arbitrarily detaining and torturing protesters.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

The Iranian regime is responsible for the brutal suppression of the Iranian people and the export of bloodshed around the world. That’s why we have over 300 sanctions against Iran, including the entire IRGC.

The UK and our international partners made it clear today once again that we will not overlook the regime’s brutal repression. We will continue to take a number of steps to hold the regime accountable for its actions.

The sanctions are as follows.

Mohammad Nazar Azimi: IRGC commander Najaf Ashraf West HQ was responsible for violently suppressing protests in Kermanshah state, where IRGC forces used machine guns on unarmed protesters, killing several.

Habib Shahsavari: Regional Army Commander, IRGC Commander, Western Azerbaijan Province, responsible for suppressing protesters in Mahabad and Piranshahr, IRGC units used heavy weapons, resulting in several deaths. IRGC unit charged with killing protesters after torture in detention facility

Mohsen Karimi: IRGC commander (head) in Markazi province who violently suppressed protests and arrested women without hijabs, including Mehrshad Shahidi, a 19-year-old protester who was reportedly beaten to death in an IRGC detention center (coverage) publicly.

Ahmad Kadem: IRGC commander of the Karbala operating base suppressing protests in the village of Izeh, Khuzestan province, where a 10-year-old was shot dead. In Kohgilyeh and Boyer-Ahmad states, IRGC units commanded by Kadem are accused of abducting child labor activists who died after being tortured.

Britain has also played a leading role in international efforts to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its repression. reaction to the protests.

These sanctions prevent individuals on the list from traveling to the UK and all assets stored in the UK are frozen.

