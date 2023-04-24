Emergency Alert Test UK: Second Alert Shock as Investigation Begins





Instantaneous emergency alert testing begins at the London Marathon.

Get free morning headline emails on news from reporters around the worldSign up for free morning headline emails

It was a patchy launch for testing the government’s new emergency alert system, with reports of some users waking up to a terrifying alarm in the early hours of Monday.

The alert was supposed to go off at 3pm on Sunday, but some people said they hadn’t been notified, while others said the alert arrived early or late.

One mobile user told The Independent that he received the alert at 2:30 a.m. on Monday instead of Sunday afternoon.

Others posted similar stories on social media. One user exclaimed: Why did I just receive a second critical alert notification at 2:30 AM? nightmare!

I’m scared to death!! they added.

Communications professor Nigel Linge said it was no surprise that emergency alerts didn’t work perfectly.

“It’s not uncommon for these types of tests to not work perfectly,” he told Good Morning Britain.

The Cabinet Office said it would review the results of UK-wide tests of the new emergency alert system.

Highlights Show latest update 1682348031 Critical Alert: User dies of fright after second alarm at 2:30 AM

It was a patchy launch for testing the government’s new emergency alert system, with reports of some users waking up to a terrifying alarm in the early hours of Monday.

One mobile user told The Independent that he received the alert at 2:30 a.m. on Monday instead of Sunday afternoon.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain Apr 24, 2023 15:53

1682240274Keep and carry on: message from Deputy Prime Minister ahead of UK emergency alert test

Britons were advised to stay calm and carry on when a test emergency alert was sent to their mobile phones later today.

Officials from the Cabinet Office National Situation Center will send out an alert at 3pm and it will be received on all 4G and 5G devices across the UK.

People are being urged to remember that a warning is a test similar to a one-time fire alarm drill and no action is required when tested.

Deputy Prime Minister and Prime Minister of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, said: “Keep calm and carry on is the British way and if we get this test alert at 3pm today, that’s what the country will do.”

Government’s most important job is to keep people safe. This is another tool in your toolkit for emergencies like floods or wildfires and when there is a real danger to life. So it’s a sound that can really save your life.

Andy Gregory Apr 23 2023 09:57

1682241995Warning is not babysitting.’

Oliver Dowden, Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the Duchy of Lancaster, denied on Sunday that testing of the new national emergency alert system was an example of so-called nanny statism.

After criticizing him on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg program, Mr Dowden said:

If you look at countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, and Japan, they have emergency alerts on their phones as another tool in their toolkit to keep people alert in emergencies.

Mr Dowden said that testing the system is similar to when a smoke alarm goes off at work.

He said: It can be a little inconvenient and annoying.

I think in the future people will appreciate us testing the system. What I’m trying to say is that when the siren goes off at 3:00 p.m. about your phone call volume, you don’t have to do anything. nothing.

Sam Rkaina Apr 23, 2023 10:26

1682243641 That’s why I’m worried about today’s unprecedented emergency alert’

If you didn’t hide under a rock, you know that the UK government decided to test its emergency alert system by sending a message at 3pm on Sunday, April 23rd, accompanied by loud sirens and/or vibrations. All 4G and 5G phones in the UK. The sound and message apparently last for 10 seconds (Note: Alerts do not work on older phone models).

Womens Aid, a domestic violence charity for which I serve as a survivors’ ambassador, took note of the potential danger these warnings pose to victims of domestic violence. This is of particular concern to those who still live with their abuser and have a hidden (or burner) phone for safety. A loud beep from your previously hidden phone can instantly expose you and put you in serious danger from the assailant.

Sam Rkaina Apr 23, 2023 at 10:54

1682247281The public is convinced that emergency alerts can be disarmed with a simple swipe.

The public was convinced that a loud alarm on millions of phones on Sunday could simply swipe a test of a new public alert system.

I would like to encourage people to remember that today is just a test. The new Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said no action was required and he could simply swipe it like any other message he received.

Andy Gregory Apr 23 2023 11:54

1682248585 People urged to turn off the phone if the warning could be in danger.

Emergency planning experts urged people to turn off their phones if an alarm could put them in danger.

I’m sure it can help save lives, but it’s very important for people who may be at risk if, for example, someone is in an abusive relationship and has a secret cell phone to get the help they need, because the phone gets disconnected. Turn off your phone, the Rev. Peter Cheesman, director of the Emergency Planning Society, told Sky News.

Otherwise, your phone may be discovered. And obviously, if you get an alert this afternoon, stop whatever you’re doing and read the contents of the message to make sure it’s safe and legal to respond.

Andy Gregory Apr 23 2023 12:16

1682249845It is unlikely that the new warning system will actually be deployed nationwide, experts say.

The new warning system could be highly localized if needed and unlikely to be deployed nationwide outside of test conditions, the expert said.

For example, if you’re in an area that suffered from wildland fires last summer, you’re more likely to be alerted to them, said Peter Cheesman, minister of the Emergency Planning Society.

It’s a national system, but it’s run locally, so it depends on local risks if you want to. And it can be very localized if needed.

“We cannot prepare too much for emergencies,” he told Sky News. While this is a national initiative, it is highly unlikely that a national alert will be issued across the country at the same time. So it is localized.

Andy Gregory Apr 23 2023 12:37

1682251165Tory former Minister Rees-Mogg said he had disabled nanny status notifications on his phone.

Earlier this week, Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg weakened government pleas against it by declaring on a GB News show that he had disabled the alarm system on his cell phone.

Describing the warnings as part of the nanny state, the former secretary claimed that the Met Office turned it off because it felt it would be used in a way that blindly provided warnings to inform the obvious.

That means it might be hot and you need a glass of water, it might be stormy and it wouldn’t be wise to go out, or it might be cold and you should wrap up warm.

I don’t think that’s why we have phones. I think you have it as a service you want to use and pay for to communicate with people. It is not an outcry from the government that it may be trivial.

Andy Gregory Apr 23 2023 12:59

1682252545 Busy Day Landing Test for Sporting Events

The St George’s Day Test coincides with major events including the London Marathon, Premier League fixtures between Bournemouth and West Ham at 2pm and Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.

Officials said they worked with football associations and marathon organizers to limit the impact of testing.

Andy Gregory Apr 23 2023 13:22

1682253925 emergency test behind the fire station

The National Fire Chiefs Council urged people to take part in emergency alert testing.

Chief Fire Officer Alex Woodman said: We must use every tool at our disposal to keep people safe, and everyone has to do their part. A new emergency alert system is one way we can do this.

A 10-second national test might be inconvenient for some, but it’s important because the next time you hear it, your life and the life-saving actions of emergency services can rely on it.

Andy Gregory Apr 23 2023 13:45

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/emergency-alert-test-not-received-three-network-b2325434.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos