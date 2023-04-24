Matt Crocker becomes sporting director of US Soccer





Doug McIntyre

football journalist

After a three-month search, the United States Soccer Federation has landed its new athletic director.

Southampton director of football operations Matt Crocker will replace Earnie Stewart as the new USSF football czar, according to a report by The Athletic on Sunday. A U.S. football spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stewart, who in 2019 became the federation’s first sporting director, left the USSF in February to take on a similar role at Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

Crocker, 48, will oversee the 27 U.S. national teams in this role. Hell is spearheading the search for a new coach for the senior men’s team, which has been without a permanent boss since 2022 World Cup manager Gregg Berhalters’ contract expired in December.

Crocker has spent the past three seasons with Southampton, who currently sit last in the Prem and will almost certainly be relegated to the second-tier English Championship by the end of the season. The Saints have been playing in the Premier League since 2012.

The Wales native oversees the Saints’ men’s, women’s and youth teams but announced late last year that he would be leaving Southampton at the end of the current campaign. Still, Crocker “was involved in the plan” to bring US manager Jesse Marsch to Southampton earlier this year, according to The Athletic.

Marsch, who recently managed fellow Premier League side Leeds United, ultimately turned the club down. He may already have been the leading contender for the USMNT takeover before Crockers was nominated. It now looks even more likely that Marsch will end up in the US post, which is held on an interim basis by former Berhalter aide Anthony Hudson.

Before joining Southampton, where he was academy coach from 2006 to 2013, Crocker worked for Englands Football Association. He oversaw the country’s national youth teams, from Under-15s to Under-20s. The England U-17 boys won the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup during Crockers’ days with the FA. He left in 2020 to return to Southampton.

Several high-profile potential candidates declined to be interviewed for the vacant US Soccers sporting director position, including well-regarded MLS executives Mike Jacobs (Nashville SC), Ernst Tanner (Philadelphia Union) and former captain of the USMNT World Cup Peter Vermes (Sporting Kansas City). ). Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra, who captained the United States at the 2010 World Cup, has not been approached, according to multiple sources.

Two former U.S. World Cup players, Oguchi Onyewu and Tab Ramos, have privately expressed interest in the job, multiple sources have told FOX Sports. But the FA ultimately settled on Crocker, in part because of her past overseeing women’s teams with England and Southampton. The Saints’ senior women’s team has earned promotion in each of the past two seasons.

Experience in the women’s game was an important qualification for American football, according to multiple sources. When announcing Stewarts departure, USSF president (and former USWNT) Cindy Parlow Cone said the organization wants its best football official in place before the kickoff. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kick off on July 20. By hiring Crocker, the federation did so with nearly three months to spare.

Doug McIntyre is a football writer for FOX Sports. Prior to joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer at ESPN and Yahoo Sports and covered the United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

