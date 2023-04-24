Report: US Soccer to hire Matt Crocker as athletic director





US Soccer’s search for a new athletic director is said to be coming to an end.

Matt Crocker is set to fill the vacancy in the US Soccer ranks following Earnie Stewart’s departure to PSV, The Athletic reported on Sunday. Crocker, who is currently director of football operations for English Premier League club Southampton, previously announced he would be Saints at the end of the season.

The 48-year-old spent three seasons with Southampton in the EPL after spending seven years with the English Football Association. Crocker oversaw the England Under-15, Under-17 and Under-20 national teams for both men and women.

England’s U-17 and U-20 men’s teams won the World Cup titles in 2017, and the Under-19 side also won the European Championship that year.

Crocker also served as Southampton Academy manager from 2007 to 2013, helping groom several Saints players including Gareth Bale, James Ward-Prowse, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Luke Shaw.

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone has previously said the new athletic director will help lead the search for a new head coach for the U.S. men’s national team. Anthony Hudson has been interim head coach since January after Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired in December 2022.

Hudson led the Americans to a 2-2-1 record in all competitions, their two wins securing a place in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals in June.

