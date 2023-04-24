Initial 100 million members of expert task force to help UK build and adopt next-generation secure AI





Prime Minister and Technology Secretary announce $100 million in initial start-up funding for a task force accelerating UK capabilities in the fast-emerging type of artificial intelligence, in addition to $900 million investment in computing technology from the budget

The underlying models, including large language models such as ChatGPT and Google Bard, are AI systems trained on massive data sets that can be used for a wide range of tasks across the economy.

Investments will help strengthen the UK’s position as a science and technology superpower by 2030 by funding a new government-industry task force to ensure national capacity and broad adoption of a safe and trusted infrastructure model .

A $100 million budget has been announced by the Prime Minister and Technology Minister to deliver on the Government’s key ambitions for a safe and reliable foundation model capacity in the UK.

Modeled on the success of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, the task force will develop safe and reliable use of this pivotal artificial intelligence (AI) across the economy and ensure the UK is globally competitive in this strategic technology. no see.

Primitive models, including large-scale language models such as ChatGPT and Google Bard, are a category of artificial intelligence systems that are trained on vast amounts of data such as text, images, video, or audio to obtain broad and sophisticated features on many tasks.

As AI is set to contribute billions of pounds to UK GDP, the Task Force’s work will help to deliver on the Prime Minister’s priorities to grow our economy while generating better outcomes for people across the country through better public services. Any help would be appreciated. Studies show that widespread adoption of these systems could triple national productivity growth.

In fields like healthcare, this type of AI has tremendous potential to speed up diagnosis, drug discovery and development. In education, it can transform teachers’ day-to-day work, freeing up time to focus on delivering quality instruction.

The technology is also expected to increase global GDP by 7% over 10 years, providing a significant opportunity to grow the UK economy. To support business and public trust in these systems and drive their adoption, the Task Force will work with the sector to develop the safety and reliability of the underlying models at both the scientific and commercial levels.

This investment will build the UK’s sovereign state capacity so that our public services can benefit from the transformative impact of this type of AI. The Task Force will focus on opportunities to make the UK a world leader in infrastructure models and applications across the economy and act as a global standard bearer for AI safety.

Funding will be invested by the Foundation Model Task Force on Foundation Model Infrastructure and Public Service Procurement to create opportunities for domestic innovation. The first pilots targeting public services are expected to start within the next six months.

Announced last month as part of the Integrated Review Refresh, the task force will bring together government and industry experts to report directly to the Prime Minister and Technology Minister.

This follows a cabinet meeting last week in which ministers agreed on the transformative potential of AI, the importance of maintaining public confidence in the use of AI, and the need for regulations that do not stifle innovation and keep people safe.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Harnessing the potential of AI presents tremendous opportunities to grow the economy, create well-paying jobs, and build a better future through advances in healthcare and security.

Investing in new technologies through a new specialized task force allows us to continue to lead the way in developing safe and reliable AI as part of shaping a more innovative UK economy.

Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan said:

State-of-the-art AI, developed responsibly, can have a transformative impact in virtually any industry. We can develop new treatments, fight climate change and improve public services, all while transforming the way we grow our economy and prepare for the future.

To seize the opportunities AI will offer in the future, we must act now. We have funded a specialized task force to make our ambitions of an AI-enabled nation a reality and put the UK at the forefront in this emerging technology.

The greatest capability we can develop to secure this leadership is the safety and reliability of such systems. This gives the public and businesses the confidence they need to confidently adopt this technology and fully realize its benefits. That is what this task force will prioritize.

The task force will be led by an expert chairperson to be announced later in the summer. Advanced Research and Innovation Agency Chair Matt Clifford will advise the Prime Minister and Technology Secretary on the development of the task force during the appointment process.

The foundation model relies on significant computing power, and this investment is in addition to around $900 million in new exascale supercomputers and dedicated AI research resources to ensure the UK has the processing power needed to support the next generation of AI innovations. The Task Force will play a key role in ensuring that the major multi-year funding announced in the Computing Budget is invested strategically to prioritize and strengthen the UK’s capabilities in the Foundation Model.

The Task Force will ensure that UK capabilities in this rapidly evolving field are built around safety and reliability, following the approach outlined in the AI ​​regulatory white paper released last month.

Doug Gurr, Chair of the Alan Turing Institute, said:

We congratulate the Government on an exciting investment that will keep the UK on the cutting edge of this innovative technology and look forward to continuing to work with all relevant partners to develop groundbreaking AI applications in a safe, reliable, trustworthy and ethical manner. looking forward.

Faculty CEO Marc Warner said:

Artificial intelligence is a game-changing technology that, if deployed safely and responsibly, will transform the way we live and work. To reap the rewards and manage the risks, the UK needs to work effectively with the public and private sectors to capture the massive opportunities in the baseline model. We welcome initial funding towards this goal to help harness the power of AI to transform public services while ensuring safe deployment and protecting national security.

The fund follows Business Connect, an event that brings government and industry together to focus on making the UK one of the world’s most innovative economies. DSIT Secretary George Freeman led the panel on government work in digital technologies and life sciences and spoke with the Chancellor on how these priority sectors could help accelerate economic growth across the UK.

