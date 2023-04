British troops fly to Sudan as government develops British evacuation plan | world news

A British military team has flown to a port in eastern Sudan on a reconnaissance mission while the UK works out options to help evacuate British nationals stranded in the country in crisis, Sky News understands.

Soldiers landed at a Sudan port on the Red Sea on Monday.

A flight tracking website showed a C-17 transport aircraft heading in the direction of Sudan.

But that doesn’t mean rescue is imminent, as the government is studying what the best option to offer Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to help thousands of British nationals under fire in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:35 British Sudan explains ‘covert rescue mission’

British Diplomat Rescue Mission ‘Almost Collapsed’ – Sudan Latest

The journey of over 500 miles from the capital, Khartoum, to the port of Sudan is long and arduous.

According to Whitehall sources, a British battleship, the HMS Lancaster, is also in or near the area and could be used to assist in the rescue.

There are also more airlift options, using Royal Air Force flights from a British Air Force base in Cyprus to a military airfield in Sudan outside the capital.

It was the route used over the weekend to rescue British diplomats and their families.

However, decisions on new evacuation orders will depend on the level of risk the government is willing to take.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:43 Dutch nationals evacuated from Sudan

There are known to be around 4,000 British passport holders in Sudan, and Britain can ask its allies to help its citizens.

The US and France have larger military presences in the region.

Defense Secretary James Heappey said the military was examining various options to present to the prime minister as pressure mounted for the government to act.

British forces expelled all British diplomats and their families from the city in a daring weekend raid.

“But of course it’s not over,” said Heappey.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:59 Sudanese refugees arrive in Djibouti

Mr. Heappey added: “Work is underway on this building and I would like to thank the Prime Minister and COBRA. [the emergency committee meeting of top ministers and officials] Options for what can be done to support the wider British community in Sudan.

“These options are developing at a rapid pace.

The Prime Minister will be given the option to choose any of the options we have presented to him and that has been the rhythm of everything over the weekend.”

