Blistering winds are expected to blow heavy rain across parts of the north and northeast of England through Monday, with some snow in Wales and Scotland, according to a new forecast from the National Weather Service.

The UK Meteorological Office said chilly weather is expected with prolonged heavy rains at the time forecast throughout the day.

Some of the heaviest rainfall is expected to fall in England and Wales, while snow is also expected in the latter and Scotland.

Rainy and winter-like conditions will be followed by much brighter weather with some respite from the rest of the country, but sporadic winter showers will continue, the Met office said.

More heavy rain will sweep across central England and drift eastward as evening and clearing.

As night falls, showers across the country will cease, and the night will become clearer after a continuous band of rain drifts out of the country.

A light drizzle is expected to continue Monday evening only in parts of western England and Wales.

Bright mornings with little rain are forecast for this week.

However, Tuesday will mark a frosty start in the far northeast only with winter showers continuing into Wednesday.

A week ahead, the cold will gradually ease.

Britain is at the epicenter of a flower boom after the country experienced its driest February in 30 years, the National Trust said.

The reason Britons can enjoy the flowers for longer is because the start of the season has been delayed, he said.

Andy Jasper of the National Trust said we are in the epicenter of a truly epic full bloom.

Now more than ever, there is so much to explore and discover in gardens and parks across the country. There has never been a better time to get outside and watch nature awaken before our very eyes.

