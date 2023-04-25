



Those hoping to climb the UK housing ladder are facing record bids in a calm return to the sector after mini-budgets took the market by surprise last fall.

Real estate portal Rightmove reported that the average asking price for one- or two-bedroom properties popular with first-time buyers hit a record price of $224,963 last month. This is up 2% from a year ago, despite higher mortgage rates lowering home prices.

While current sales are up 4% from March 2019, the second-tier buyer segment is still 4% behind and top-tier property sales are 3%. lower than 4 years ago.

Tim Bannister, Rightmoves Director of Real Estate Science and Innovation, said increased activity in the first-time buyer sector is good for the health of the overall market, as it is often the beginning of a chain between buyers and sellers.

But with new record average asking prices and higher borrowing costs than a year ago, climbing the ladder is still a challenging environment, Bannister added.

Overall, the number of agreed sales was down 18% from last year as activity returned to more normal levels.

Across markets, quotes averaged only 0.2% this month to 366,247, a notably modest increase from the average increase of 1.2% at this time of the year, Rightmove reported.

Knight Frank’s head of UK housing research, Tom Bill, said the sharp drop in property sales following the shock of small budgets has hit bottom.

Bill added: The mortgage market has stabilized and buyers are increasingly accepting that they are in a new lending environment after 14 years of ultra-low interest rates.

Many buyers are successful in negotiating with downsellers without offering a price.

London rental and real estate brokers Benham and Reeves reported that the gap between buyers’ mortgage approved prices (271,098) and sellers’ expected prices (363,416) increased to 34.1% across the UK.

Benham and Reeves said this was the largest gap since Q3 2020, demonstrating the discrepancy between seller expectations and the reality of current market conditions.

Last week, the Office for National Statistics reported that the average price of a home sold in the UK was 288,000 in February, down 5,000 since November.

