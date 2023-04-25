US Facilitates Land Evacuation of Private Citizens in Sudan





Sullivans’ comments came as foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety as the country descended into chaos amid fierce fighting between two rival Sudanese generals vying for control of the country .

In dramatic evacuation operations, convoys of foreign diplomats, civilian teachers, students, workers and families from dozens of countries bypassed fighters on tense front lines in the capital Khartoum to reach extraction points. Others traveled hundreds of kilometers to the east coast of the country. A stream of military planes from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia flew all day Sunday and Monday to transport them.

US Special Operations Forces carried out a precarious evacuation at the US Embassy in Sudan on Sunday, sweeping the capital with helicopters on the ground for less than an hour. No shots were fired and no major casualties were reported.

Sullivan reiterated that the administration continues to consider every conceivable option to help Americans get out of Sudan, but is not considering peacekeeping troops.

It is not common practice for the United States to send the US military into war zones to extract American citizens, Sullivan said. We didn’t do it in Libya. We didn’t do it in Syria. We didn’t do it in Yemen, and no we didn’t do it in Ukraine. Afghanistan was a unique case involving the end of the 20-year war in which the United States was centrally involved.

An estimated 16,000 private US citizens are registered with the Embassy as being in Sudan. The figure is approximate because not all Americans register with the embassy or say when they are leaving.

Sullivan said the United States would go to great lengths to support and facilitate Americans’ departure, but also noted that the State Department had been warning Americans in Sudan to leave the country for years.

He added that Americans are free people. We can’t dictate where they’re traveling, tell them they should or shouldn’t go to a particular place.

