Descendants of British slave owners urge government to apologize | slavery





Descendants of some of Britain’s wealthiest slaveholders have started activist movements urging the government to apologize for slavery and initiate a compensatory justice program in recognition of the lasting consequences of this crime against humanity.

King Charles’ second cousin and direct descendant of Victorian Prime Minister William Gladstone joined journalist, publisher, schoolteacher and retired social worker in a role recognized by the British government and transporting 3.1 million enslaved Africans across the Atlantic. apologize for it.

British slavery was legal, industrialized and entirely racially based, said Alex Renton, one of the group’s founders. The UK has never apologized for it and the aftermath still takes its toll on the lives of people in the UK as well as in the Caribbean countries where our ancestors made their fortunes.

The group included the Earl of Harewood, David Lascelles, retired social worker Rosemary Harrison, businessman Charles Gladstone, former BBC correspondent Laura Trevelyan, her film director cousin John Dower, writer and publisher Richard Atkinson, retired schoolteacher Robin Wedderburn, and the journal List Alex Renton. They hope that descendants of other slave-owning dynasties will come forward to join them.

Members of the group acknowledge that their family’s wealth is derived in part from the profits from the plantations where enslaved Africans worked. All of their slave-owning ancestors received compensation from the British government after slavery was abolished in England in 1833.

The group supports the Restorative Justice Initiative devised by Caricom, a political coalition of 20 Caribbean countries. The Caricom Reparations Commission found that European governments had ordered genocide against indigenous communities and failed to acknowledge their crimes or compensate victims and their descendants. The 10-item plan for compensatory justice calls for a full official apology, debt relief, and investment by former colonial powers in health care and education systems.

When asked whether descendants of families who received compensation from the British government in 1833 should be encouraged to pay back some of the money, Lascelles, whose ancestors received about 26,000, said:

In a written statement, Charles Gladstone said: I joined this group as my ancestor John Gladstone began to deal with a terrible disease that befell so many people. Prime Minister William Gladstone’s father, John Gladstone, received $106,000 (worth at least $17 million today) in post-repeal compensation.

Laura Trevelyan said she would be leaving the BBC last month to become a full-time anti-slavery activist. Photo: David Levenson/Getty Images

Last month Trevelyan said she would be leaving the BBC to become a full-time abolitionist and announced she and relatives had donated $100,000 to an educational project in Grenada.

Renton, the son of a Conservative cabinet minister, said the group wants to use its inherited privileges to pressure the government into making change. As descendants of wealthy families, we have inherited a disproportionate amount of influence and power in modern Britain. We encouraged everyone in this position to look at what they could do to help.

Renton’s 2021 book Blood Legacy examines his family’s slave-owning past, prompting other descendants of the slave-owning family to contact him for advice on what they should do. He hopes not only to direct people to charities, but that the new group will work to support existing campaigns as they seek apologies and compensatory justice.

Renton said he wanted people like me to stand center stage and not do the work we were taught to take charge of everything, but instead offer our skills to support the hard work others are doing.

Richard Atkinson: It’s too big a subject to be confined to individuals. Photo: Steven May/Alamy Live News/Alamy Live News.

Penguin’s publisher, Richard Atkinson, also researched the family’s slaveholding past. There are probably tens, if not hundreds of thousands, of families in this country who have that version of history. Individuals should give money according to their means and conscience, but it is too big a topic to be limited to individuals, he said. Political parties should put their commitment to restorative justice into a manifesto, he said.

Olivette Otele, a distinguished professor of slave memory studies at SOAS, University of London, was cautiously welcomed. She said: It’s an important initiative and potentially transformative, but it needs more than half a dozen people. There are many others that should be on that list.

She stressed the importance of the group working with movements that already exist and trying to address racism on their own to avoid being branded as white saviors. But I want to applaud it. She enslaved Caribbean people fighting for her own freedom, but there were also abolitionists in European capitals, and it was this collaboration, she said, that ended slavery.

Olivette Otele called it an important initiative and potentially transformative, but said it would require more than six people. Photo: Phil Lewis/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock

The announcement follows a recent surge in support for the reparations movement. Last December, the Netherlands became the first major central government to apologize for its role in enslaving Africans. Prime Minister Mark Rutte has issued an official apology and promised $200 million in government funding to restore the former Dutch colony.

The Guardian published this month a study on the link between founders and slavery, and King Charles recently expressed support for a study on the historical link between the British monarchy and transatlantic slavery. A parliamentary group of all parties on Afrikan reparations is hosting a meeting on Monday to discuss why now is the time for a formal apology for African enslavement.

This article was amended on 24 April 2023. The APPG on African Reparations will host its meeting on Monday 24 April rather than Tuesday 25 April as stated in previous editions.

