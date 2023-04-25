Sudan: a 3-day ceasefire announced by the US Secretary of State





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Monday that warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a ceasefire, starting at midnight on April 24, for 72 hours.

The agreement between the Sudanese Armed Forces, or SAF, and the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, came after intense negotiations over the past 48 hours, Blinken said.

The United States urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully respect the ceasefire, Blinken said. To support a lasting end to the fighting, the United States will coordinate with regional and international partners, and Sudanese civilian stakeholders, to help establish a committee to oversee the negotiation, conclusion, and implementation. a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian aid. arrangements in Sudan.

In a written statement on Monday, the RSF said it had accepted the truce in order to open humanitarian corridors, facilitate the movement of citizens and residents, allow them to meet their needs, reach hospitals and safe areas. and to evacuate diplomatic missions.

Previously agreed ceasefires have broken down, although brief lulls in fighting have allowed foreign civilians to evacuate Sudan to safety.

If the new three-day cessation of fighting holds, it could create an opportunity to deliver much-needed critical resources, such as food and medical supplies, to those in need.

It could also allow the safe passage of dozens of Americans who Blinken said have expressed an interest in leaving Sudan.

Although a number of countries are evacuating their citizens, US officials have repeatedly said they do not plan to evacuate Americans from the country due to conditions on the ground.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN This Morning Monday that the situation in Sudan was neither conducive nor safe to attempt to conduct some kind of larger military evacuation of American citizens.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, however, said on Monday that the US government is actively facilitating the departure of US citizens wishing to leave Sudan through means such as land convoys.

All US government employees were evacuated from Khartoum in a US military operation and the US embassy was temporarily closed over the weekend after a week of fierce fighting between rival military factions that left hundreds dead and thousands of injured.

President Joe Biden has asked for every conceivable option to help Americans who remain in Sudan, Sullivan said.

At this time, we believe that the best way for us to help facilitate the departure of people is to actually support this ground evacuation route, as well as working with allies and partners who are also working on their own escape plans, he said during a White Briefing from the house.

Blinken, who noted that the United States does not have an accurate count of the number of Americans in Sudan because Americans are not required to register with the US State Department, said the United States United had been in contact with American citizens on the ground to provide consular services, other services, advice.

We know of course the number of Americans who registered with us, and with whom were in very active contact, in communication. Of those, I would say dozens have expressed an interest in leaving, Blinken said at a State Department news conference.

In the past 36 hours alone since the embassy evacuation was completed, we have continued to be in close communication with U.S. citizens and those affiliated with the U.S. government to provide assistance and facilitate available departure routes for those seeking safety by land, air and sea, Blinken said, noting that US citizens were traveling overland in the UN convoy from Khartoum to Port Sudan.

Also deploying naval assets to Port Sudan in the Red Sea in case Americans traveling to Port Sudan need transportation elsewhere or need any type of care, he added.

Sullivan said the United States has deployed American intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets to support land evacuation routes, which the Americans are using, and is moving naval assets to the region to provide support.

US citizens have started arriving in Port Sudan and we are helping to facilitate their travel, he said.

Officials told congressional staffers last week that there could be about 16,000 US citizens in Sudan, most of whom have dual citizenship.

Blinken and Kirby echoed this on Monday and suggested that many of these dual nationals don’t want to leave the country.

We believe that the vast majority of these American citizens in Sudan, and they are not all in Khartoum, are dual nationals, they are people who grew up in Sudan, who have families, their jobs, their businesses there, who do not want to leave, he said. .

In the days leading up to the evacuation, officials in Washington and at the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum repeatedly stressed that they were not considering a government-coordinated evacuation of U.S. citizens in due to the lack of a functioning airport and ongoing fighting on the ground. .

Still, there are concerns about how to get Americans who want to leave Sudan safely out, especially now that the United States has no diplomatic presence there. Although the US State Department has warned US citizens against traveling to Sudan, some Americans with relatives in the country have suggested the government has not done enough to advise Americans already in the country to leave. .

Some countries have already carried out successful evacuations, including Spain, Jordan, Italy, France, Denmark and Germany, while the UK has evacuated embassy staff. Several of their convoys also carried citizens of other countries.

Saudi Arabia has evacuated 10 Saudi nationals and 189 foreigners including Americans from Sudan, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced on Twitter on Monday.

Other evacuations are still planned or underway for countries like China and India.

The safety of those who remain in the country, regardless of their nationality, is of immense concern, given the ongoing violence and its impact on essential resources such as food, water and medical care. Internet connectivity is also unreliable, leaving family members and friends outside Sudan to worry about the safety of loved ones.

The US government does not generally facilitate evacuations for ordinary citizens, and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan presented a rare and chaotic exception to this norm. Although the Biden administration has sought to avoid comparisons with this event, Kabul casts a very long shadow over Khartoum, in the words of a former official.

Rebecca Winter, whose sister and 18-month-old niece are in Sudan, told CNN they were in dire straits because the US Embassy and the international school she worked for had told her sister she had to take shelter. in place and that it should not accept any offers of private evacuation.

So she’s just stuck waiting right now in fear, she said.

Although the US State Department has warned Americans against traveling to Sudan, Winter said that according to her sister, American employees were not asked to leave the country.

Fatima Elsheikh, whose two brothers are in Sudan, also pushed back against claims that US citizens who were already on the ground were warned before the violence broke out.

It annoys me, because there was no warning. I don’t think it’s been portrayed as a war torn country for a while, which isn’t true. It’s unprecedented what’s happening, she said.

The State Department’s travel advisory for Sudan before the violence erupted did not specifically tell Americans already in the country to leave, but advised them to have evacuation plans that do not depend on help from the US government and to have a personal emergency action plan that does not rely on help from the US government.

Blinken said Monday that the effort to help Americans will be an ongoing process. He said the United States was considering resuming its diplomatic presence in Sudan, including in Port Sudan, but that would depend entirely on conditions in Sudan.

Kirby said Monday morning that violence in Sudan was increasing and urged Americans remaining in the country to shelter in place.

It is more dangerous today than it was yesterday, the day before, and therefore, the best advice we can give to Americans who have not heeded our warnings to leave Sudan and not to surrender. in Sudan is to shelter in place, Kirby told CNN Don Lemon.

Blinken said some of the convoys that attempted to move people out of Khartoum encountered problems including theft, looting, that sort of thing, but did not say whether those convoys were carrying US citizens.

