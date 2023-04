3 UK coughs due to emergency warning test problems

Mobile operator Three UK appeared to be one of the worst affected yesterday after many customers (including you) were not notified during a nationwide test of the government’s new emergency alert service, despite using support kits. . A minority of Vodafone, O2, and EE users also encountered the problem.

First, it’s important to note that the Emergency Alerts service may not actually work for everyone. The system aims to reach nearly 90% of mobile phones in a given region, and requires a modern 4G or 5G smartphone to receive it (older 2G and 3G kits are out). Likewise, if you’re using an iPhone or Android device, you should be running at least iOS 14.5 or Android 11 respectively (some older versions may work, but are not officially supported).

However, testing at 3pm on Sunday (April 23, 2023) did not go as well as planned, even with supported devices and people with notifications enabled (including the entire family). Many reported notifications arriving a few minutes late (a few said they arrived a little earlier), and many more, especially customers of carrier Three UK, which appears to have been hit the worst, never received notifications at all.

A spokesperson for Three UK acknowledged the matter as follows: “We know that many of our customers have not received test notifications. We are working closely with the government to understand why and to make sure that doesn’t happen when the system is in use.”

The seemingly successful operator was able to rebroadcast the signal continuously for about 20 minutes (this is expected behavior). However, for some reason Three UK doesn’t seem to properly propagate test messages through the core. Interestingly, mobile expert David Wheatley noted on Twitter that Three UK had similar issues with signaling repeat duration and number of broadcasts in previous attempts.

The government cabinet is said to be investigating the reported matter as part of an after-action review process. According to the BBC, the same department also said engineers later noticed a trend of phone features not working.

Just point out. The emergency alert system does not work like regular SMS messages. Instead, it uses a one-way cell broadcast system coming directly from attached masts, avoiding some of the bottlenecks of traditional text messaging. The system does not access or collect any personal data via this method as it is technically impossible (it is only based on the physical fact that the mobile device is within range of the signal, it does not even need to use or know the number).

