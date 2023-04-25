US elections 2024: who is running for president? | Election News





With President Joe Biden widely expected to announce his re-election bid this week, the race for the 2024 US presidency is heating up.

His predecessor, former President Donald Trump, officially launched his campaign in November, paving the way for a possible 2020 election rematch that Biden won over his Republican rival.

With the incumbent president poised to be the Democratic nominee and Trump the top GOP front-runner, the two major U.S. political parties will begin a process next year to formally choose a 2024 nominee to run for the White House.

On the Democratic side, only two longtime candidates entered the race to challenge Biden, while a number of Republicans threw their hats into the ring to vie with Trump for the GOP nomination, with more expectations.

Here, Al Jazeera examines the list of confirmed and expected US presidential candidates, their platforms and their chances.

Democratic Party

Joe Biden

Biden, who defeated Trump in the 2020 election, has consistently expressed his intention to run again in 2024 and is considered the presumptive nominee although he has yet to formally announce his re-election bid.

An Associated Press-NORC poll released last week showed about half of Democratic voters want Biden to run again, with about 80% saying they would back him against a Republican nominee.

Despite a narrow Democratic majority in the US Senate and a House of Representatives that shifted to Republican control under his leadership, Biden has enjoyed a fairly productive presidency. Several of his legislative priorities, including increased spending to fight climate change and strengthen America’s infrastructure, were passed by Congress early in his first term.

However, Biden has been hampered by concerns about his age: he would be 82 at the start of his second term if he wins the 2024 election. Some critics have questioned whether he has the stamina to hold the job on higher for another four years.

Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign as early as this week [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

Marianne Williamson

Williamson, a former self-help author, unsuccessfully ran for president in 2020.

A Morning Consult poll in early March found Williamson trailing Biden among Democratic voters by a sizable deficit of about 73 percentage points.

Williamson embraced the themes of economic and racial justice, calling for the preservation of Social Security, stronger support for unions, and slavery reparations for black Americans.

For the past fifty years, the system has been rigged, Williamson says on his website.

From tax cuts for the rich to endless corporate subsidies to the privatization of almost everything; from dismantling unions to obsessive deregulation to cuts in public spending, economic opportunity had been stripped from the average worker in the Americas.

Williamson (left) ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in 2020 [File: Meg Kinnard/AP Photo]

Robert F.Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy, an anti-vaccine activist and nephew of former US President John F Kennedy, officially launched his candidacy in April.

He garnered the support of about 14% of Democratic primary voters, according to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll the same month.

A member of one of the most famous families in American politics, Kennedy, son of Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination, became a leading voice in the anti- vaccine.

He published a book in 2021 accusing former White House COVID-19 adviser Anthony Fauci of a historic coup against Western democracy.

Kennedy has vowed to push back against the corrupt fusion of state and corporate power if elected.

Robert F Kennedy Jr (left) is a prominent voice in the anti-vaccine movement [File: Ted S Warren/AP Photo]

Republican Party

donald trump

Trump, who served one term as US president after defeating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, officially launched his campaign in November.

After his 2020 loss to Biden, Trump tried to overturn the election results by falsely claiming the vote was rigged against him.

Critics say his bogus campaign of voter fraud prompted a crowd of Trump supporters to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Bidens’ election victory. Trump was later impeached by the United States House of Representatives for inciting the riot.

Trump, a former businessman and TV personality, also continues to face a long list of legal issues and investigations, and in early April became the first former president to face criminal charges.

However, Trump, adept at tapping into anger at the American political establishment, holds a lead over his rivals for the Republican nomination and still wields widespread influence with party voters.

He adopted a populist tone on topics such as free trade and foreign policy, where he pursued an America First strategy, and leaned into far-right rhetoric targeting immigrants and Muslims.

During his tenure as president, however, Trump governed primarily as a traditional Republican, and his flagship legislative achievement was a package of tax breaks that largely benefited the wealthy.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort [File: Marco Bello/Reuters]

Ron DeSantis

DeSantis, the governor of Florida, has yet to officially announce his candidacy but is widely seen as Trump’s main challenger for the 2024 nomination.

He rose to prominence in conservative circles championing right-wing causes in Florida on issues including abortion, education and COVID-19 mitigation measures.

In March, DeSantis described the war in Ukraine as a territorial dispute that is not of major US national security interest, raising questions about what a possible presidential victory would mean for Washington’s support for Kiev. in the midst of the Russian invasion.

Trump had a huge lead over DeSantis among Republican and independent voters nationwide of 58% to 21% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll in early April.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addresses a crowd at the Adventure Outdoors gun store March 30 in Smyrna, Georgia [File: John Bazemore/AP Photo]

Mike Pence

Pence, who served as Trump’s vice president, said he was looking at a presidential election in 2024, telling ABC News last year he was giving the issue serious consideration.

Pence, who has centered his Christian faith on his political career, had been a strong supporter of the former president but fell out with Trump after he refused to use his ceremonial role overseeing the electoral college count in Congress to cancel the 2020 elections.

Before becoming vice president, Pence served as governor of Indiana. He also served in the United States House of Representatives.

He has been one of the most vocal supporters of US aid to Ukraine among Republican presidential candidates.

Pence is also a strong supporter of the fight against abortion rights. He said in April he would pull the abortion pill mifepristone from the market to protect the unborn child.

Pence, former governor of Indiana, served as vice president in the Trump administration [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Nikki Haley

Haley, a former US ambassador to the United Nations, announced she would seek the Republican nomination in February.

A Morning Consult poll released in mid-April showed its poll at around four percent.

While Haley was reserved in her criticism of Trump, she said in her announcement that it was time for a new generation of Republican leaders.

The daughter of Indian immigrants, she was governor of the state of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017.

As Washington’s envoy to the UN under the Trump administration, she advocated a confrontational stance toward Iran and was a strong supporter of US allies in the region, including Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign rally in South Carolina in April 2023 [Meg Kinnard/AP Photo]

Tim Scott

Republican senator Scott did not announce he would seek the party’s nomination, but said he was forming an exploratory committee in April.

Scott is the only black Republican in the US Senate and recently told the Associated Press news agency that Republicans are starving for hope.

He previously positioned himself as a conservative willing to challenge liberal ideas about racism in the United States.

Listen to me clearly, he said in a speech in 2021. America is not a racist country.

America is not a racist country, US Senator Tim Scott said in 2021 [File: Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo]

Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy is an entrepreneur and author who has earned a reputation as a crusader against wokeism, a loose term that usually refers to a commitment to social justice but has been used by conservatives to paint a picture of political correctness. gone mad.

The April Morning Consult poll showed Ramaswamy polling around 3% in the Republican primary.

Ramaswamy was born in Ohio State and graduated from Yale Law School before going to work at a hedge fund and starting a pharmaceutical company.

His campaign website notes that he has been called the CEO of anti-woke.

Ramaswamy speaks to reporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March 2023 [File: Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

Asa Hutchinson

Hutchinson is a former Republican governor of the state of Arkansas, where he served from 2015 to 2023.

His profile on the National Governors Association website says he has already served three terms as a U.S. congressman and undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security during former President George W Bush’s tenure.

The Morning Consult poll shows it with zero percent of the vote.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Rifle Association convention in April 2023 [Darron Cummings/AP Photo]

Larry Elder

Elder is a conservative radio talk show host who was the strongest contender in a bid to replace Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom in a 2021 recall vote.

Newsom easily rebuffed this recall attempt, which failed by a margin of approximately 62-38%.

The black radio host denied that there is such a thing as systemic racism in the United States.

When he announced his candidacy in April, he said the country was in decline but could be entering a new golden age.

He does not yet appear in the primary polls but is considered a long-time candidate.

Supporters of seniors gather as polls close in California’s 2021 gubernatorial recall election [File: Ashley Landis/AP Photo]

