UK Human Rights Watch Strikes Rishi Sunak’s Small Boat Bill – POLITICO





A major bill in London’s Rishi Sunak is aimed at curbing the risk of cross-channel migration in violation of international human rights law, Britain’s official human rights watchdog warned on Monday.

The Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) issued a sharply critical statement ahead of a new parliamentary inquiry into the illegal migration bill, saying it was “seriously concerned” that the plan would risk Britain breaching its obligations.

Sunak announced the plan in March in an effort to reduce the number of people using small boats to make the treacherous crossing from France to the English coast. The proposed law would completely ban people arriving in the UK by small boat from seeking asylum and would drastically curtail the pathways to contest UK asylum decisions.

Prior to the bill’s reporting stage in the House on Tuesday, the EHRC outlined several “key areas of concern,” including reduced protections for victims of human trafficking and modern slavery, and the plan’s potential impact on groups with certain protection characteristics.

The EHRC said it was “particularly concerned about provisions that remove detention of children and pregnant women and protections for victims of human trafficking and modern slavery.”

And the EHRC is gravely concerned that the bill risks violating Britain’s international legal obligations to protect human rights and exposing people to serious harm.

Sunak is facing pressure on the bill from both sides of the Conservative Party.

The Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday that Conservative rebels led by MP Tim Lawton will meet “to discuss pushing for further concessions after the government has agreed not to detain unaccompanied child migrants unless in exceptional circumstances.” .

Former Conservative leaders Theresa May and Iain Duncan Smith are also pushing for exemptions for immigrants who are victims of modern slavery.

In response to pressure from right-wing Tory MPs, the prime minister has decided to strengthen the legislation to allow ministers to override the European Court of Human Rights rulings on expulsions in some cases. A Strasbourg court last year used a so-called Rule 39 injunction to block the British government’s first attempt to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Suella Braverman, Sunak’s interior minister, said in a Sunday Telegraph opinion piece that the move to give the minister “discretion” in complying with the European Court of Human Rights’ order was the government’s “important mandate”.

