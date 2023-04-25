Private security companies help Americans leave Sudan





After the United States said it would not conduct missions to evacuate American citizens from conflict-torn Sudan, citing security concerns, private companies are contracted to bring some paying citizens to safety.

Early Sunday morning in Sudan, US military forces, under the orders of President Joe Biden, evacuated 70 staff and their families from the US Embassy in Sudan as the country descended into violence over a power struggle between the de facto leader of the country and the leader of a rival paramilitary group.

Biden issued a statement calling for the violence in Sudan to end with an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire”. However, the United States said on Friday it would not evacuate the approximately 16,000 private American citizens who remain in the country.

“We have advised Americans not to travel to Sudan since August 2021, and the United States Embassy in Khartoum in its April 16 security alert said that due to the uncertain security situation in Khartoum and the airport closure, Americans should not expect a U.S. government-coordinated evacuation at this time,” Vedant Patel, senior deputy spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, said during a briefing. press Friday. “It is imperative that American citizens in Sudan make their own arrangements to stay safe in these difficult circumstances.”

As a result, some citizens have decided to hire private security services, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Private security for rent

Dale Buckner, CEO of Global Guardian, a private security company, told the WSJ that company personnel escorted dozens of expatriates into neighboring countries, sometimes dodging gunfire, artillery and gunfire. mortar.

“Our rescue teams have to go through dozens of checkpoints in an active war zone,” Buckner told the WSJ. “We have hundreds of other customers waiting. But it’s getting more and more dangerous.”

The Global Guardian team is made up of former military special operations and federal law enforcement personnel who provide international services including asset protection, personal security and evacuations from Sudan to Egypt and Eritrea over the past week. The company previously helped evacuate Ukrainian citizens at the start of Russia’s invasion of the country.

Buckner is a 24-year U.S. Army veteran with deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Colombia, Cuba, El Salvador, Chile, Panama and Haiti.

In an interview with CNN, Buckner told Julia Chatterley that Global Guardian employees reported seeing armed paramilitaries at various checkpoints, downed bridges and airspace closed to civilian aircraft. After a scramble for the first 48 hours to get people to neighboring countries of Egypt and Eritrea, Buckner told CNN the situation had become more difficult for staff, who had to wait for ceasefires. temporary to transport people out of the country.

Buckner said early attempts at a ceasefire may “fail because the people at the lowest level don’t really get this message.”

“You can imagine the risk here is that as you have forces from both sides deployed across the country, that at the lowest level that communicates doesn’t get to them, and so the fighting continues,” Buckner said. at CNN. “So there’s a real risk here, even with a formalized ceasefire, with this window of opportunity coming up, that we could still see some fighting.”

Buckner also said transportation infrastructure, water sources and hospitals were targets of the fighting.

“They’re fighting to find out what the infrastructure of the country is, that if they cite, win, now they can control the population,” Buckner told CNN.

Travel is made more difficult by the closure of the airport in Khartoum, the country’s capital. Those trying to flee Sudan face dangerous roads that are difficult to access, long distances to the ocean, and neighboring countries that can be hostile to U.S. citizens, such as Eritrea, the report said. Associated Press.

Cameron Hudson, former chief of staff for the US special envoy for Sudan, criticized the failure to prepare for the possibility of conflict in the country, telling the WSJ that the US trusts the Sudan for a peaceful transition of power after the 2021. coup, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. General al-Burhan, now in charge of the country, has promised to step down to allow Sudan to hold democratic elections in 2023.

“The descent into violence happened so quickly because at the time they were talking to us, they were preparing for war,” Hudson told the WSJ. “We planned for success and ignored the possibility of conflict.”

Patel told reporters on Friday that the country had “not been naïve to the difficult security situation”.

“We’ve been clear-headed about the kind of circumstances we’re facing,” Patel told reporters.

Learning the lessons of the withdrawal from Afghanistan

The situation in Sudan has drawn quick comparisons to the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 as people, desperate to flee the Taliban takeover, tried to cling to US military jets as their takeoff and eventually died.

Insider previously reported that weeks before the disaster, Biden had publicly expressed confidence in the ability of the US-trained Afghan army to push back the Taliban. Instead, the world watched live on TV as the Islamist militant group the United States ousted from power after the 2001 invasion regained control of the country.

Operation 2021 in Afghanistan “demonstrated the consequences of poor worst-case planning, mixed State Department messaging, unclear chains of command, inadequate coordination between the State Department and the Department of Defense, and the lack of coordination with private organizations evacuating U.S. citizens,” House Foreign Affairs Speaker Michael McCaul of Texas said in a statement Friday regarding the conflict in Sudan.

McCaul added, “Not wanting to repeat the mistakes of the evacuation from Afghanistan, I seek clarification on several key issues necessary for a successful evacuation of American citizens in Sudan.”

But, despite calls from leaders for clarification, the White House remains firm in its plan not to intervene on behalf of Americans caught up in the Sudanese conflict.

“It is not our usual procedure to evacuate American citizens living abroad,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday. “Afghanistan was a unique situation for many reasons, including already hosting a large military presence and ending a 20-year conflict. Evacuation from Afghanistan was not the norm.”

