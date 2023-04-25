A cold war with China would betray Britain’s national interests, Britain’s foreign secretary warns.





LONDON Britain must engage with China rather than isolate Beijing in a new Cold War, Britain’s foreign secretary said Tuesday he would warn Conservative Chinese hawks.

In a long-awaited speech on Tuesday, weeks after the government’s updated Integrated Review of Defense and Foreign Policy described relations with the emerging superpower as a groundbreaking and systemic challenge, James Cleverly made a point about China. It will explain the British approach.”

Cleverly is expected to lay out a three-pronged approach to relations with Beijing that would limit Chinese involvement in areas deemed critical to national security. strengthening ties with Indo-Pacific allies; The most controversial direct relationship with China to promote a stable relationship.

And in a message to the increasingly outspoken Chinese hawks within the Conservative Party, the Foreign Secretary is hurting Britain’s economic interests, and the West is threatening climate change and nuclear proliferation.

It would be clear and easy to me to declare a new cold war and say that our goal is to isolate China. Cleverly is expected to say this following comments shared by his department prior to the speech.

Clear, easy, satisfying, and wrong. Because it would be a betrayal of our national interest and a deliberate misunderstanding of modern society.

Under pressure from Conservative MPs, Rishi Sunak has stepped up his approach to China since becoming prime minister, ordering the sale of a Chinese-owned semiconductor plant in Wales last November under a new national security law.

Cleverly returned over the weekend from a Pacific tour, the first by a British foreign secretary to visit some parts of the country since the 1970s, to focus on building alliances with countries close to China. The UK recently signed Pacific-focused defense agreements with Australia and the United States, and signed large-scale free trade agreements with 11 Pacific rim countries, including Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

But Britain has yet to join the larger group of European countries sending their leaders on an official visit to Beijing. French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited China earlier this month.

Cleverly himself is expected to visit China later in 2023, but Downing Street has not announced the Prime Minister’s travel plans.

Cleverley’s remarks come as some British companies have cut ties with China and shifted operations to other countries in preparation for a worsening relationship. The UK has said it wants to continue helping British companies do business with China, but does not want to fall into strategic dependence.

In the mayor’s Easter dinner address, Cleverly will urge China to be more open about its intentions behind its massive military expansion, and say Britain and its allies are prepared to be open about our presence, to avoid a catastrophic miscalculation. . in the Indo-Pacific.

He will also send a strong message about the need for Beijing to respect human rights within its borders, and will describe Beijing’s repression of the Xinjiang Uyghur minority as an attempt to build a 21st-century version of an archipelago of internment camps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/cold-war-with-china-would-betray-britains-interests-uk-minister-warns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos