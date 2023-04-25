US envoy to UN urges Russian Foreign Minister to release detainees | Political news





At the UN Security Council, the American envoy asserts that Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich have been used by Moscow as human pawns.

The United States envoy to the United Nations has made a direct appeal to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, urging him to release two American citizens currently detained in Russia.

At a UN Security Council meeting chaired by Lavrov on Monday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged Russia to release former US Marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

I ask you, now, to release Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich immediately, to let Paul and Evan go home. And to put an end once and for all to this barbaric practice, declared the ambassador at the UN headquarters in New York.

She added that men were used as political bargaining chips and as human pawns.

Using people as pawns is a strategy of weakness. These are not the actions of a responsible country. And while Russia is playing political games, real people are suffering, Thomas-Greenfield said.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden’s administration officially named Gershkovich as wrongfully detained. Russia arrested him at the end of March for espionage.

The Wall Street Journal and press freedom groups have dismissed the allegations as baseless, and Washington has repeatedly called on Moscow to release the journalist.

For his part, Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020 on espionage charges that the United States also rejects as false.

Whelan’s sister Elizabeth was in the UN Security Council chamber on Monday, and Thomas-Greenfield urged Lavrov to look her in the eye and see her suffer.

I want you to see what it’s like to miss your brother for four years. Knowing that he’s locked up, in a Russian penal colony, just because you want to use him for your own purposes, the US envoy said.

Later that day, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan took a moment to acknowledge and note Elizabeth Whelan’s remarks during a White House press briefing.

She’s an incredible voice for all of us who are outraged by the practice of wrongful detention, Sullivan said.

He also criticized Russia for pushing back on attempts to bring Whelan back to the United States. Well, keep working until we get Paul home, and keep working until we get Evan home and all Americans around the world who are being wrongfully detained or taken into custody. hostage, Sullivan said.

Elizabeth Whelan, sister of Paul Whelan, looks on during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on April 24, 2023 [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Late last year, Russia released American basketball player Brittney Griner, detained in Moscow last year on drug charges, in a prisoner swap that did not include Whelan, sparking worries about his fate.

Relations between Washington and Moscow soured following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year, and the detention of Griner and other US citizens added to those tensions.

On Sunday, Russia accused US authorities of denying visas to journalists who wanted to cover Lavrov’s trip to New York, and Russia’s foreign minister suggested Moscow would retaliate.

A country that calls itself the strongest, smartest, freest and fairest country has chickened out and done something stupid by showing what its assurances of protecting free speech are really worth. and access to information, Lavrov said before leaving the Russian capital.

Rest assured that we will not forget and forgive, he said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov added that his country would find ways to respond to this, so that Americans would remember for a long time not to do so.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press news agency regarding the denied visa application.

