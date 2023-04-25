UK to spend $100m developing its own ‘sovereign’ AI





The UK government doesn’t want to sit idly by while basic AI models like ChatGPT thrive. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Technology Minister Michelle Donelan have pledged an initial $100 million (approximately $124.5 million) to establish a Foundation Model Task Force. The team will ideally develop AI that makes countries “global competitive” and work with industry to make these systems safer and more reliable.

The task force was inspired by the COVID-19 Vaccine Unit during the height of the pandemic. The group will report directly to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Technology and will announce its chair this summer. The funding comes alongside about $900 million ($1.1 billion) from the UK budget used for both exascale supercomputers and dedicated AI research resources.

Officials don’t shy away from hope. The UK wants to have “sovereign” AI technologies that spur the economy while avoiding the ethical and technological pitfalls that have led experts to require a six-month suspension of experimentation. These models can sometimes be inaccurate or exhibit odd behavior, such as refusing to answer questions or even blaming the user. Donelan sees trustworthy AI as an edge in areas that can help create medical care, support public services and combat climate change.

To some extent, the UK already has a major presence in AI. For example, Google’s primarily London-based DeepMind team conducts cutting-edge AI research. However, the hottest systems in recent memory have been developed elsewhere. ChatGPT is the work of US-based OpenAI. The task force theoretically keeps British AI relevant despite this trend toward foreign-born technology.

