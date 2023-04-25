Stunning images show Northern Lights shining across the United States





Residents of the northern United States and parts of Canada witnessed a brilliant atmospheric phenomenon from Sunday to Monday morning, as the Northern Lights – more commonly known as the Aurora Borealis – appeared in the California night sky in Maine and beyond.

The unusually large viewing area extended as far south as North Carolina and Washington, D.C., where Northern Lights sightings are particularly rare, and touched a number of other areas in the Western Regions. , Midwest, Southwest and Great Plains. Reports of Northern Lights sightings have emerged alongside stunning images and time-lapse videos from Wyoming and Illinois.

The National Weather Service branch in Riverton shared several photos of colorful light displays above their office in central Wyoming.

“The #NorthernLights are here in our office, albeit a little muted by dusk and a few clouds on the horizon. We’ll try to take pictures as it’s completely dark,” Riverton’s office wrote in the first of several tweets shared throughout Sunday. night, which showed the sky colored with green and purple hues traditionally associated with the Northern Lights.

And a few more pictures of the #aurora from our office. #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights #wywx pic.twitter.com/SV1haQJcRa

— NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) April 24, 2023

Nick Albers, a Twitter user in Illinois, shared a handful of images and a time-lapse video of the Northern Lights seen in the sky north of Macomb.

“The man tonight took me on an emotional journey…I’m speechless!” Albers wrote.

#aurora #Northernlights Man tonight took me on an emotional journey…I’m speechless!

Photos are RAW and UNEDITED taken north of Macomb, IL near Good Hope pic.twitter.com/VvwQc1xIgh

— Nick Albers (@NAlbers_wx) April 24, 2023

The Northern Lights were also shining brightly over other parts of Illinois. Landon Moeller, another Twitter user, posted a dazzling image of the sky near Apple River, which appeared to show a meteor zooming through the Northern Lights.

“WOW!! AMAZING meteor with a smoke trail just fell through the Northern Lights near Apple River, Illinois!” Moeller tweeted.

WOW!! INCREDIBLE meteor with a smoke trail just fell through the Northern Lights near Apple River, Illinois! @TamithaSkov @spacewxwatch #aurora pic.twitter.com/l5M9TgK3n0

— Landon Moeller (@landon_wx) April 24, 2023

People have also reported seeing the Northern Lights in Arkansas, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Colorado, Utah, and Wisconsin. Outside the United States, the aurora would have been visible in the sky over Toronto and in the United Kingdom over Stonehenge. They could be visible again on Monday evening, according to EarthSky.

What causes the Northern Lights?

Sunday’s light show over the northern hemisphere was caused by a “severe” solar storm that hit Earth, Space Weather Watch said. This storm followed a solar flare, or coronal mass ejection, of the Sun directed toward our planet on Friday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Predictions Center.

pic.twitter.com/eAZdtJY6g1

— NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) April 23, 2023

Although some properties of the aurora and their causes remain mysterious, scientists do know that the aurora borealis is triggered by disturbances in the Earth’s magnetosphere involving solar winds. Coronal mass ejections, which are essentially huge bursts of plasma and magnetic field particles from the sun, can cause or contribute to the formation of auroras by changing the speed of solar winds.

The Northern Lights are typically seen in very high latitude locations, such as Alaska, Iceland, and parts of northern Canada. Officials from NOAA’s Space Weather Predictions Center have suggested that the aurora borealis will most likely be visible again Monday evening at these locations, as well as, potentially, in other areas as far south as the Canada-US border.

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/northern-lights-aurora-borealis-visible-pictures/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos