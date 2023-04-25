US helps from afar as Americans flee fighting in Sudan





WASHINGTON (AP) The White House said Monday the United States was helping from afar as thousands of Americans left behind in Sudan seek to escape fighting in the East African country, after the U.S. Embassy evacuated all of its diplomatic personnel over the weekend and closed.

President Joe Bidens’ national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has defended the decision not to keep US forces or diplomats in Sudan to help its citizens evacuate, as several US allies have done and as the United States United have often done this in conflict zones in the past.

Instead, Sullivan told reporters, the United States was now remotely assisting Americans trying to flee the country by road.

US aid on Monday included helping Americans join convoys of foreigners now trying to cross the fighting to safety on Sudan’s eastern border. The United States is also placing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets on the route from the capital, Khartoum, to the country’s main seaport, Port Sudan, to spot security threats, Sullivan said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he helped broker a 72-hour ceasefire to begin Monday evening. It would extend a nominal truce coinciding with a Muslim holiday that did little to reduce fighting but helped facilitate evacuations.

Sullivan said convoys with Americans were beginning to arrive at Sudan’s Red Sea port and the United States was working with neighboring countries to get them across the border safely.

The Sudanese conflict involves two rival military leaders, the head of the armed forces, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the leader of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who 18 months ago united their forces to derail the nations hoped for. transition to democracy.

On April 15, the two began fighting each other for control of the country. The violence has killed hundreds and left millions of Sudanese seeking safety amid explosions, gunfire and armed fighters looting shops and homes.

Foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety as Sudan descended into chaos.

In dramatic evacuation operations, convoys of foreign diplomats, teachers, students, workers and their families from dozens of countries passed through fighters on tense frontlines in Khartoum to reach checkpoints. ‘extraction.

Others traveled hundreds of kilometers to the east coast of Sudan. A stream of military planes from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia flew all day Sunday and Monday to transport them.

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Jordan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain and Turkey are among the countries that have diplomats or troops in the country to evacuate their citizens and those of other countries. This contrasts with a ruling by the Biden administration that the situation was too dangerous to help deprived American citizens out.

On Twitter over the weekend, some Saudis tweeted pictures of evacuated Saudi citizens arriving in the Saudi port city of Jeddah and mocked the cautious US response.

Saudi Arabia said on Monday its navy had evacuated 357 civilians from 27 countries, including two Americans.

On Sunday, US special operations forces evacuated Americans from the US embassy, ​​sweeping the capital with helicopters on the ground for less than an hour. No shots were fired and no major casualties were reported. US officials said members of the Navy’s elite Seal Team 6 were the main force in the evacuation, using helicopters flown by the Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.

In Sudan, approximately 16,000 private US citizens are registered with the Embassy as being in Sudan. The figure is approximate because not all Americans have registered with the embassy or notified the embassy of their departure.

Sullivan reiterated that the administration continues to consider every conceivable option to help Americans get out of Sudan, but is not considering troops.

It is not common practice for the United States to send in the US military to extract American citizens from war zones, Sullivan said. We didn’t do it in Libya. We didn’t do it in Syria. We didn’t do it in Yemen, and no we didn’t do it in Ukraine. Afghanistan was a unique case involving the end of the 20-year war in which the United States was centrally involved.

However, Sullivan omitted several other recent instances in which US forces have deployed to bring US citizens out of harm’s way in foreign wars.

In 2006, the State Department and the Department of Defense cooperated in one of the largest evacuations of Americans in modern times, using helicopters, naval vessels and commercial vessels under contract with the United States. United to extract 15,000 Americans from Lebanon when cross-border fighting erupted between Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Israel.

Between 1991 and 2004, US Marines evacuated US citizens from conflict zones at least 10 other times, including going deep into the bush in Liberia to extract US citizens in 2003; an evacuation in Haiti in 2004; and during several post-Cold War conflicts in Africa.

In the past, American diplomats were also sometimes credited with staying in American embassies to serve American citizens and seek to provide a stabilizing presence. In Liberia in 2003, for example, then-US Ambassador John Blaney remained in Liberia’s capital as mortars pounded the city, crossing front lines and encountering warlords to successfully put an end to deadly fighting. This earned Blaney the State Department’s highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award.

Sullivan said the United States would go to great lengths to support and facilitate Americans’ departure, but also noted that the State Department had been warning Americans in Sudan to leave the country for years.

He added that Americans are free people. We can’t dictate where they’re traveling, tell them they should or shouldn’t go to a particular place.

Brig. Pentagon press secretary Gen. Pat Ryder said a UN convoy reached Port Sudan on Monday with evacuees.

Asked about other Americans seeking to leave Sudan, Ryder said, “At this time, to our knowledge, it was not a large number of Americans seeking to leave Sudan, but again, in the days ahead, remain closely coordinated with the Department of State.. They are leading and we will be ready to support them.

Ryder said two Navy vessels, the gunship USS Lewis B. Puller and the destroyer USS Truxtun, were in the area. He said the Truxtun is off the coast of Sudan and the Puller is en route, and both will be available to help transport citizens if needed or provide medical support.

AP writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.

