Pickleball Champs: Aspen Resident and New Castle Partner Win Gold at US Open | News





Aspen resident Lauren Andersen has been playing pickleball for about eight years and has just started competing professionally. But a major career highlight came Thursday in Naples, Fla., when Andersen and teammate Daria Stakiw-Harlow of New Castle won their division gold at the US Open Pickleball Championships.

The local duo won the Women’s 30+ Age Group, Skill Level 5.0 in the week-long competition, playing across the Florida Heat against top-tier competition from across the country .

It’s the first time I’ve won a gold medal in pickleball at such a high level and it was at the US Open, so that’s pretty cool,” Andersen said.

The tournament was an open invitation, but had brackets divided into ages and skills. Pickleball’s rating system is similar to that of tennis: a rating of 5.0 is the highest rating for a non-professional player, showing excellence in all components of the game. Andersen and Stakiw-Harlow faced 11 teams from across the country who were the best amateur players in their age group.

After a first-round bye, they swept their opponents to the best of three, then came from behind after losing the opener in the semis. They won their first match in the final against the duo Paige Kayihan and Nikki Cooper 11-2 before falling in the second 11-7. The locals won the third match win-win 11-5.

Not bad for a pair of Coloradoans who have been training indoors all winter, Andersen said, adding that the game uses different balls and different pitches for indoor and outdoor competition.

We’ve played a lot of people from Florida, Arizona, and Utah, where they play outdoors year-round. In Colorado, we don’t have that luxury, Andersen said. I was pretty happy with the way we were playing outside since being stuck on a gym floor all winter.

Daria Stakiw-Harlow, left, and Lauren Andersen pose with their gold medals after winning the 30+ women’s doubles category, rated 5.0, at the US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Florida, THURSDAY.

Courtesy of Jake Andersen

Despite being two of what Andersen described as a handful of top players in the Roaring Fork Valley and the surrounding region, she and Stakiw-Harlow had a limited time as partners before settling down. go to the national championships together. They tried to do one in St. George, Utah, last year, Andersen said, but the tournament was canceled due to unusual snow in the area.

They had played together recreationally for about half a decade, but had never competed in a tournament until the Nationals. Andersen also picked up a bronze medal in singles and Stakiw-Harlow also won the 40+ mixed doubles with Kevin Mark and the 40+ women’s age group in doubles.

It takes a lot of practice to get to that level where you consistently win, especially living in Aspen and a small mountain town, Andersen said. There are a lot of people playing, but not at this level and different types of game.

A Division II tennis player, Andersen made the transition to pickleball after having her first child and picking him up from the rec center while in daycare about eight years ago. She has since started playing competitively over the past two years and laughed at having recently won her first round, let alone a tournament.

Coaching during the summer, she hopes this win will help her influence more people to get into the sport.

I think it’s the start of a lot of things, but most of all I want more people to get involved in the sport,” Andersen said. Mainly, I would like people to get to know the sport, come talk to me, take lessons and things like that. It really was a sport that changed my life. Physically I’m in the best shape of my life right now and also mentally. It’s so much fun and good exercise and good friendly competition.

Andersen said she plans to continue competing, although she admitted the majority will be on the West Coast due to the convenience of travel while she raises her two children.

