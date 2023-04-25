Joint Statement on the Third U.S.-Kenya Bilateral Strategic Dialogue





The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and Kenya at the bilateral US-Kenya Strategic Dialogue in Washington, DC on April 24, 2023.

The governments of the United States of America and the Republic of Kenya held the third iteration of the U.S.-Kenya Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in Washington, D.C. on April 24, 2023. The U.S.-Kenya Strategic Partnership and Kenya is founded on mutual cooperation, respect and a shared vision of sustainable development. United States. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Alfred Mutua discussed strengthening bilateral relations across the five pillars of strategic partnership and promoting peace and prosperity in Kenya, Africa and beyond by:

First pillar Economic prosperity, trade and investment

The United States and Kenya are committed to further strengthening bilateral trade and investment cooperation through the Kenya-U.S. Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership and prioritizing economic and trade programs. Through these joint efforts, the United States and Kenya seek to create at least one million new jobs annually in Kenya and significantly reduce food insecurity over the next five years.

Today’s dialogue builds on key milestones, including the success of the second round of U.S.-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership talks, the announcement by President William Rutos key economic reforms at the March 29-30 American Chamber of Commerce summit in Nairobi and several new United States. linked investments in Kenya’s health, agriculture and energy sectors. Kenya requests continued technical support and assistance in the ICT, agribusiness, garment and pharmaceutical sectors.

Second pillar of defense cooperation

The United States and Kenya renewed their commitment to implement the instruments signed at the 2022 Bilateral Defense Forum, including: a five-year security cooperation plan to build Kenya’s capacity to counter violent extremist organizations ; promote regional security; advanced maritime surveillance; and strengthen Kenyan military academic institutions. The United States commended Kenya for its role in strengthening stability in Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The United States, in support of these peace efforts, will seek to increase the military aviation capabilities of the Kenya Defense Force. The two governments pledged to increase Kenya’s capabilities at Kenya’s Manda Bay military airfield to counter Al-Shabaab and support the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia. The United States is committed to completing the $5 million Counter-Insurgency, Terrorism, and Stability Operations Center.

Third pillar Democracy, governance and civil security

The United States and Kenya underscored their respect for democratic principles and highlighted Kenya’s free and fair elections in 2022, credible and peaceful, and its democratic transition. Both governments renewed their commitment to fostering accountable and effective democratic institutions; strengthen the rule of law and respect for human rights; and addressing the issue of budget governance and transparency. The United States is committed to continuing to support Kenya’s efforts to strengthen police reform and accountability.

The United States and Kenya also pledged to continue to stand together against the illegal exploitation of wildlife caused by international organized crime. The two governments are committed to exploring cooperation on the development and capacity building of the Kenyan judicial system. Kenya and the United States also pledged to continue strong counterterrorism cooperation in Kenya and the region. The United States will continue to partner with Kenyan law enforcement and justice institutions to build their capacity to disrupt, respond to, and investigate corruption, acts of terrorism, and transnational organized crime.

Both parties have pledged to support a forensic program with the aim of increasing Kenya’s ability to collect, analyze and preserve evidence in terrorism investigations and prosecutions. The two countries also pledged to expand their partnership to defend against common cyber threats, reaffirmed their mutual commitment to an open, interoperable, trusted, and secure Internet, and announced their intention to convene a second U.S.- Kenyan on cybersecurity and digital later this year. .

Pillar Four Multilateral and Regional Issues

Kenya and the United States pledged to continue working together to address instability in the Horn of Africa and beyond, including to address growing humanitarian needs resulting from food insecurity and forced displacement . The United States pledged to continue assisting Kenya as it responds to the unprecedented drought and resulting food insecurity, highlighting the more than $500 million in humanitarian assistance that the United States United have provided over the last year. The United States reaffirmed its support for Kenya’s important regional security contributions in Ethiopia, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The United States highlighted Kenya’s leadership in supporting peace initiatives in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, pledged to continue to explore financial and logistical support for the Community-led Nairobi Process East Africa and offered to work with the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora. affairs to increase its ability to support regional peace negotiations. The United States commended Kenya’s role as a generous and long-time host of refugees from neighboring countries. Both countries are committed to supporting economic development, investing in refugee-hosting communities and promoting self-reliance. The United States and Kenya are committed to working with the United Nations and other partners to support the transition from refugee camps to integrated settlements. The two countries also pledged to work together to promote durable solutions, including peacebuilding efforts and to explore the link between humanitarian development and peace (HDP), which is essential for voluntary, dignified returns. and sustainable in the countries of origin.

Fifth pillar of health cooperation

Both parties noted that the longstanding health partnership between the United States and Kenya has made significant progress in the fight against communicable and non-communicable diseases. Collaborations are underway to strengthen health systems and the management of HIV, TB, malaria, immunization, family planning, and reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health (RMNCAH). Thanks to the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the combined efforts of the Ministry of Health, Kenya is on track to meet President Ruto’s goal of curbing the HIV epidemic. /AIDS by 2025 and fight the epidemic sustainably, owned by Kenya, led by Kenya, and financed by Kenya. The Global Health Security Intensive Support Partnership continues to build Kenya’s laboratory capacity, expand and train Kenya’s health workforce, and enable early and accurate disease detection. The United States and Kenya welcomed the ongoing partnership between their national cancer institutes, which has significantly advanced global cancer research and improved Kenyans’ access to quality cancer care. The two governments have agreed to continue their joint efforts to strengthen and streamline Kenya’s legal and regulatory framework to ensure transparency and accountability in Kenya’s public health commodity supply chain. This will increase Kenyans’ access to affordable and quality medical products and equipment and support Kenya’s ability to manufacture and export medical products. The United States and Kenya are committed to increasing Kenya’s domestic human vaccine and pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, including by encouraging foreign direct investment and skills transfer, as well as operationalizing the National Institute public health by formally establishing its role, responsibilities and authorities.

