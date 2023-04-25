TWICE Announces UK & Europe Tour: Dates, Tickets & More





TWICE has announced UK and European dates for their Ready To Be world tour, and tickets go on sale soon.

The K-pop stars are set to hit the arena later this year in support of their mini-album Ready To Be.

Fans can get their tickets from 10am on 28 April via ticketmaster.co.uk, ticketmaster.fr and ticketmaster.de.

The tour includes a big UK headline show at the O2 Arena in London on 8 September.

They will also headline shows at the Accor Arena in Paris on September 11th and at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on September 14th.

They also announced Asian dates for this leg of the tour, with shows planned in Singapore, Bangkok and Bulacan.

In February, Twice announced the Australian, Japanese and North American legs of their Ready to Be world tour.

They will be performing in Sydney and Melbourne, spending two nights each in Osaka and Tokyo before heading to North America in the summer.

The EP Ready To Be, released in March, includes the singles “Moonlight Sunrise” and “Set Me Free”.

Fans can also listen to their favorite tracks from the back catalog during sets.

You can find the full tour itinerary and ticket details below.

When do tickets go on sale?

In the UK, it will go on general sale through Ticketmaster at 10am on April 28th.

The Live Nation pre-sale starts at 10am on April 27th and you can access it by signing up or logging in to Live Nation. Then head over to the TWICE artist page to get pre-sale access.

On European dates, general sales will also begin at 10:00 AM local time on April 28. You can check the link below.

How much are Twice tickets?

Ticket prices for the North American tour dates start at $79.50.

Fans in the UK and Europe can expect a similar price tag when it goes on sale. Prices will be revealed when tickets are released.

We will update this article once the promoter confirms prices, including VIP packages.

What are the tour dates? May 3 – Sydney Kudos Bank Arena May 6 – Melbourne Road Laver Arena May 13-14 – Osaka Yanmar Stadium Nagai May 20-21 – Tokyo Ajinomoto Stadium June 10 – Los Angeles Sophie Stadium – Tickets Masters Jun 13 – Oakland Arena, Oakland – Ticketmaster Jun 16 – Seattle Tacoma Dome – Ticketmaster Jun 21 – Dallas Globe Life Field – Ticketmaster Jun 24 – Houston Toyota Center – Ticketmaster Jun 28 Sun – Chicago United Center – Ticketmaster July 2 – Toronto Scotiabank Arena – Ticketmaster July 6 – Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford – Ticketmaster July 9 – Truist Park, Atlanta – Ticketmaster 10: Los Angeles, CA; Sofi Stadium – Ticketmaster 2 Sep – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore 8 Sep – O2 Arena, London – Ticketmaster 11 Sep – Accor Arena, Paris – Ticketmaster 14 Sep – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin – Ticketmaster 9 23rd March – Impact Arena, Bangkok 30th September – Philippine Arena, Bulacan

