UK Weather: Snow Forecast as Arctic Explosion Sends Temperatures Plunging Across Britain





Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

The UK Meteorological Office has warned of more winter showers in the UK as chilly arctic air sweeps across the country amid chilly weather despite the spring season.

After the cold start of the week, temperatures are expected to plummet further, reaching below freezing point across the UK as cold arctic air moves south.

The Bureau of Meteorology expected Tuesday morning to be cold and frosty, with winter showers expected to continue in the far northeast and heavy rain to the east across the southern region overnight.

Despite the chilly and snowy conditions that make the somewhat chilly weather pleasant, some areas can still see some sunshine. However, as the day progresses, it is likely that clouds will begin to gather from the southwest to the south late in the afternoon, the forecaster said.

The weather in the UK remained colder in the first few weeks of April despite the spring season. However, as the low-pressure system moves further east, a further drop is expected due to the cold arctic air already present over parts of Scotland.

“This week will see below average year-round temperatures for many people,” explained Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology.

Gushing winds are limited to the far northeast overnight and weaken elsewhere.

This will keep you frosty at night, but will feel pleasant enough in the sun during the day. Winter showers will continue across the northeast and be confined to Orkney and Shetland through tomorrow afternoon.”

Significantly colder weather is expected on Wednesday with light rain or drizzle in the southwest and winter showers in the far northeast.

Starting Thursday, low pressure will begin to return from the southwest, bringing occasional heavy rain. The southern region will gradually start to get warmer, but the far northeastern region will be colder with a few winter showers.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, Deputy Director of Meteorology Nick Silkstone said it would likely take until the weekend for milder air to push as far north as northern Scotland.

Temperatures will once again trend upward as milder air pushes in, staying slightly above average for most of the holiday weekend but still close to average in the extreme northeast.

Next week, Brits can expect pretty stable weather. Dry and warm weather followed with occasional afternoon showers. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty in providing a detailed weather forecast for Coronation Weekend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/met-office-uk-weather-snow-forecast-b2326142.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos