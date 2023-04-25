Britain begins evacuation of British nationals from Sudan | method





The UK government is preparing to evacuate British nationals from the UK, taking advantage of a 72-hour ceasefire agreed upon by warring factions in Sudan, following fierce criticism that it missed the opportunity to evacuate British diplomats and their families, as well as many more. On sunday.

Military flights, open to British passport holders, will depart from an airfield outside the Sudanese capital Khartoum, the Foreign Office said. Priority is given to family groups with children, seniors, and individuals with medical conditions.

The withdrawal of British forces is likely to take place via RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus and is expected to take four to five hours to fly to an airbase north of Khartoum.

The Foreign Office told citizens not to proceed to the airfield unless contacted, warning that the situation remained unstable and that the ability to conduct evacuation could change without notice.

Why Violence Occurred in Sudan Video Explainer

It is believed that more than 2,000 dual nationals seeking to leave Sudan have contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since the outbreak of violence 10 days ago. Led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

The Ministry of Defense said the RAF transport plane was en route to the Wadi Seidna airfield, north of Khartoum. The operation will include A400M Atlas aircraft with a capacity of up to 200 passengers and C-130 Hercules with a capacity of about 120, officials said.

Any airlift will be limited by the size of the airfield, and Britain said Monday it could only carry two Atlas-sized planes at a time. It is likely to be shared with countries other than Britain while the armistice agreement remains in place.

Only UK passport holders and immediate family members with existing UK entry permits may board evacuation flights. The Foreign Office said it was considering other exit routes as it prepared for the evacuation of two British warships.

UK nationals have been warned that all travel within Sudan is at your own risk.

The fact that the airlift was announced in advance reflects the need for the Foreign Office to communicate with many British nationals to let them know that a rescue operation is underway and that they will be taken to the airport once called in.

It was emphasized that British diplomats would be on site to make adjustments, suggesting guarantees were being made that British forces would not pass through the city.

The cease-fire announcement was crucial to the decision to attempt the operation.

Sir Nicholas Kay, the former British ambassador to Sudan, has warned that the situation during the ceasefire remains precarious. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today program: The security situation can change very quickly, command and control of the armed forces is not complete, and it can start all over again because there is no trust between the two sides.

The former diplomat warned that moving around Khartoum could be very difficult and that bridges across the Blue and White Nile rivers were controlled by armed groups.

There is concern that British nationals may try to reach the airfield without waiting for a call and risk being rushed to an evacuation plane. During the failed 2021 evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan’s prioritization process has been difficult, in part because politicians have struggled to adhere to clear standards and have responded to the Downing Street lobby or lawmakers acting on voter pleas.

The United States announced on Monday evening that the two adversaries had agreed to a three-day ceasefire. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said after 48 hours of intense negotiations, the Sudanese and Rapid Assistance Forces have agreed to implement a 72-hour nationwide ceasefire starting at midnight on April 24.

Previous attempts at a cease-fire have failed for 10 days and so far at least 427 people have been killed and more than 3,700 injured, according to UN agencies.

map

Hours before Blinkens’ announcement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that fighting could engulf entire regions and beyond.

British ministers have been repeatedly challenged to explain how other countries have been able to evacuate at least some of their citizens, and how Britain squandered an opportunity to evacuate large numbers on Sunday, when fighting briefly subsided.

France has airlifted 491 people from 36 countries, including 12 EU countries, to Djibouti since Sunday, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Among the injured were two wounded Greeks, one Belgian, and German and Swiss ambassadors, the media reported.

Two Italian military planes landed in Rome on Monday, carrying 83 Italian nationals who had evacuated to Djibouti first, and 13 citizens of various nationalities.

British Armed Forces Secretary James Hippie said at a briefing on Monday that the UK had acknowledged that the work of rescuing Britons and dual nationals trapped in Sudan was not over.

