Temporary ceasefire reached, US State Department says





A three-day ceasefire will begin in Sudan after several days of violence that prompted the evacuation of foreign nationals, the US State Department announced on Monday.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces agreed to end the fighting at midnight on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. Rival groups are fighting for control of the country and several ceasefire attempts have already failed.

“To support a lasting end to the fighting, the United States will coordinate with regional and international partners and Sudanese civilian stakeholders to help establish a committee to oversee the negotiation, conclusion, and implementation of the agreement. a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian aid. arrangements in Sudan,” Blinken said.

Smoke rises from a building next to a damaged car on a street in Khartoum, Sudan on Sunday. Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AFP – Getty Images

The RSF confirmed its agreement to the ceasefire in a tweet that said it stood with the Sudanese people and strives “to realize their legitimate aspirations for freedom, justice, democracy and to the rule of law”.

“We affirm our commitment during the period of the declared armistice to a complete ceasefire, and we warn against the continued violations of the second part in non-respect of the truce,” the group said in a statement. Monday.

The country’s commander-in-chief and de facto ruler, General Abdel Fattah Burhan, and his former deputy, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, a former camel trader widely known as Hemedti who heads the Rapid Security Forces, were associated to orchestrate the coup that overthrew the government. in October 2021.

Their alliance fell apart over how to transition to a civilian-led government.

The clashes left more than 400 people dead, the World Health Organization said in a statement on Friday. At least one American has been killed, the State Department announced last week.

The Sudanese doctors’ union recorded a civilian death toll of 273, with an additional 1,579 injured on Monday.

President Joe Biden on Saturday ordered the evacuation of all US embassy staff in Khartoum.

France announced on Monday that it had evacuated 491 people from Sudan of 36 nationalities, including at least nine Americans. Saudi Arabia also said on Monday it had evacuated 357 people from more than two dozen countries from Sudan.

The UN issued a statement ahead of news of the ceasefire reaffirming its commitment to remain in Sudan, although it said its “presence on the ground” had changed in response to the security situation.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said on Saturday that the organization had relocated hundreds of staff and their families from Khartoum and other places in Sudan.

