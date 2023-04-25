ByteDance pushes Lemon8 app to US as TikTok faces ban





As political scrutiny continues to escalate over the hugely popular short-video app TikTok in the US and around the world, ByteDance-owned Lemon8 is going viral.

Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Chinese tech giant ByteDance is pushing another social media app in the US even as its flagship short-video app TikTok faces a possible US ban.

While it could be part of a business strategy for ByteDance, a new product to replace TikTok isn’t the best solution either, analysts told CNBC.

“It’s certainly an interesting time. It looks like ByteDance is pushing Lemon8 as a potential alternative to TikTok,” said Lindsay Gorman, senior research fellow for emerging technologies at the German Marshall Fund.

In March, ByteDance invited creators to its “new Lemon8 platform” ahead of its official US rollout, while citing the success of its “sister company TikTok”, according to media reports.

Lemon8, a mash-up of Instagram and Pinterest, first launched in Japan in early 2020. The lifestyle app that focuses on health, wellness and beauty has quickly climbed into the charts in the United States.

According to analytics firms data.ai, Lemon8 climbed 693 positions to become the second most downloaded lifestyle app in the US over the past 30 days, pushing real estate market Zillow to third place all by staying behind Pinterest.

Lemon8 has racked up 17 million downloads worldwide since its launch, according to Apptopia.

You could think of it as the competitive move of a company trying to expand into different markets and consumer segments with more image-based, longer-form written content, as opposed to just short videos.

Lindsay Gorman

Senior Researcher, German Marshall Fund

“Some of the algorithms used in Lemon8 are similar or exactly the same as TikTok’s recommendation algorithms, which of course would make both of these apps extremely popular as they feed you what you want to see etc.,” said Glenn Gerstell, Senior Advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“A business strategy”

Lemon8’s surge in popularity comes as U.S. lawmakers debate whether TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, should divest its stake in the popular short-video app that has come under intense scrutiny.

In March, U.S. lawmakers questioned TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in Congress for answers about TikTok’s ability to operate independently of Chinese influences on its parent company. Congressional questioning did not appear to allay lawmakers’ concerns.

Analysts like Gorman say Lemon8’s aggressive promotion could be seen as a “competitive move” on the company’s part as it tries to “expand into different markets and consumer segments with more grounded written content. on the picture and longer, as opposed to just short videos.”

Lemon8 will initially focus on areas such as fashion, beauty, health and wellness.

Gaby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

“It’s definitely a business strategy. [There’s] nothing wrong with having competing products around the world,” Gerstell said.

But Lemon8’s ties to ByteDance and TikTok will also fly under the radar of US regulators, especially as the app continues to grow in popularity.

“If Lemon8 is shut out of the US market, they still have [millions of] people around the world who might be users of this app,” said Gerstell, who said Lemon8 has already seen success in Japan.

“From a business strategy perspective, I don’t see a lot of downside,” Gerstell said.

ByteDance did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

It might give them a fallback in case something gets hurt on TikTok, but I don’t see it generating a solution for ByteDance in that regard.

Glenn Gerstell

Senior Advisor, Center for Strategic and International Studies

Lemon8 could also serve as an alternative for content creators if TikTok is ever banned in the United States, Gorman and Gerstell said.

“The fact that we’re getting a dedicated marketing push on Lemon8 may be an effort to move creators onto a platform if TikTok faces a ban,” said Gorman, who also acknowledged it was “easier to say what to do” and moving 150 million TikTok users in the United States from one app to another is no small feat.

Not a solution

Creating another app to replace TikTok isn’t a quick fix for ByteDance, analysts said. Chinese apps will continue to come under scrutiny from the United States as tensions with China do not subside.

“It might give them a fallback in case something gets hurt on TikTok, but I don’t see it generating a solution for ByteDance in that regard,” Gerstell said.

As Lemon8 continues to grow in popularity, it really shows the need for US regulators to come up with a comprehensive framework to understand the risks of Chinese internet apps and address them before they spin out of control, Gorman said.

“This problem will just proliferate. It’s kind of like Russian nesting dolls, isn’t it? You open TikTok, then you get another app. You open this app, you get another app,” said Eric Noonan, CEO of cybersecurity compliance service provider CyberSheath.

“So we really need a framework to handle that. Otherwise, we’ll be playing Whack-A-Mole until the end of time.”

